Friday, May 08, 2026 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED arrests three founders of gaming platform Gameskraft in PMLA case

ED arrests three founders of gaming platform Gameskraft in PMLA case

Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Enforcement Directorate, ED

There are multiple FIRs against the company related to suicide committed by people after they were duped, according to ED | Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested three founders of online gaming platform Gameskraft in an alleged fraud-linked money laundering case, officials said.

They said Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Deepak Singh and Prithvi Raj Singh were arrested from the Delhi-NCR region and subsequently a transit remand wad obtained for producing them before a Bengaluru jurisdictional court.

Taneja was arrested from Bengaluru and has been produced before a court, the officials said.

The arrests came after the central agency filed a money laundering case against Gameskraft Technologies Ltd and other associated entities taking cognisance of multiple police FIRs related to alleged cheating and fraud.

 

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids 'aide' of Punjab AAP functionary, others in land 'fraud' case

Apple, iphones

US Supreme Court rejects Apple's stay request in Epic Games lawsuit

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Next Call of Duty may skip Sony PS4, Microsoft Xbox One: What it means

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED attachments up 170% to ₹81k cr in FY26; ₹63,142 cr returned to victimspremium

gavel

Should money laundering trials pause till predicate offence trial?premium

The ED also undertook raids in the case on Thursday at 17 locations in Delhi-NCR and Karnataka leading to seizure of certain documents, they said.

The platform, as per ED officials, ran and owns various online real-money games like 'RummyCulture' , rummytime app etc.

There are multiple FIRs against the company related to suicide committed by people after they were duped, according to the agency.

In November last year, the agency froze eight bank accounts (escrow accounts for payout maintained with various banks) holding deposits worth ₹18.57 crore in the probe against Gameskraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on May 10, says Union Min G Kishan Reddy

kolkata Rains, Rains

IMD forecasts thunderstorms, heavy rain across India; heat wave in west

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case: Accused held in Maharashtra

Anil Ambani

Delhi HC agrees to hear Anil Ambani's defamation plea over NDTV reports

Bombay High Court

HC refuses urgent hearing on plea against Tata Trusts board meeting today

Topics : ED Enforcement Directorate PMLA case PMLA money laundering case gaming industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayPolycab Q4 2026IMD Weather ForecastGold and Silver Rate TodayMothers Day 2026 DateIPL 2026 Points Table