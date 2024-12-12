Business Standard
Home / India News / ED cannot direct prosecutors on court conduct in money laundering cases: SC

ED cannot direct prosecutors on court conduct in money laundering cases: SC

The bench took note of their prolonged incarceration and believed that the trial would not begin in the near future

Supreme Court, SC

The top court ruling underscored the independence of public prosecutors as officers of the court. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has said the Enforcement Directorate and its director may provide instructions related to the facts of a money laundering case but they cannot direct their prosecutors on how to conduct themselves in court.

The top court ruling underscored the independence of public prosecutors as officers of the court and limits the influence of investigative agencies in judicial proceedings.

The observations were made in an order by a bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Augustine George Masih on Wednesday while granting bail to Zeeshan Haider and Daud Nasir, who were arrested in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

 

The bench took note of their prolonged incarceration and believed that the trial would not begin in the near future.

The bench clarified the limits of the ED's authority over public prosecutors while addressing a trial court's directive that the director of the anti-money laundering probe agency issue instructions to prosecutors not to oppose bail applications in cases where trial delays were caused by the agency.

We may also note here that the Enforcement Directorate and its director can give instructions to public prosecutors on facts of the case. However, the Enforcement Directorate or its director cannot give any instructions to the public prosecutor about what he ought to do before the court as an officer of the court, the bench said.

The bench said the trial court order should not restrict public prosecutors from opposing bail in situations where trial delays are not the fault of the ED.

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after pandemonium over Congress-Soros links

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news: Rahul Gandhi reaches Hathras to meet family of 2020 rape-murder victim

Atul Subhash

'Like a beast': What Bengaluru techie's wife said in dowry complaint

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Assam aims to complete nearly 200K PM Awaas Yojana-Gramin houses by 2026

Advocate Vrinda Grover not to represent RG Kar victim's family in courts

Advocate Vrinda Grover not to represent RG Kar victim's family in courts

This observation will not prevent public prosecutors from opposing a bail petition on the grounds that acts or omissions on the part of the Enforcement Directorate are not responsible for the delay of trial, it said.

The trial court had earlier criticised the ED for causing delays in the trial while granting bail to another accused, Kausar Imam Siddiqui, in the same case.

Justice Oka described the trial court's earlier directive to the ED's director as drastic but acknowledged that public prosecutors must act fairly and transparently.

It is well settled that the public prosecutor has to be fair. If a case is covered by a binding precedent, it is his duty to point out the same to the court. Perhaps the learned special judge intended to say that when the public prosecutor is satisfied that the trial has been delayed on account of default or conduct on the part of the Enforcement Directorate, the public prosecutor should take a fair stand, the bench said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Amid Bengaluru techie death case, SC issues 8 guidelines on alimony amount

Supreme Court, SC

SC issues contempt notice to R Infra arm, Axis Bank over DMRC refund case

SC, Supreme Court

SC flags misuse of cruelty laws amid Bengaluru techie's death by suicide

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks TN to list steps for appointment of trustee committee for temples

Delhi High Court

Delhi drowning deaths: HC seeks CBI reply over interim bail to Rau IAS CEO

Topics : Supreme Court Enforcement Directorate Money laundering money laundering case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon