Changing name of Oppn alliance can't hide hatred for Sanatan Dharma: Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at the INDIA coalition over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma', saying a mere name change of the opposition alliance cannot hide the hatred it harbours against 'Bharat' and its rich culture.

A name change from UPA to GHAMANDIA can't hide the truth that this unholy alliance of corrupt people has not stopped hating Bharat, its rich culture and syncretic Sanatan Dharma which has been connecting the nation since ages, the information and broadcasting minister said on X.

Thakur's reaction came after Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Udayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever.

It is not surprising that DMK or any other party of GHAMANDIA alliance nourishes so much hate against Hindus and Sanatan Dharma to the extent of equating it with 'dengue' and 'malaria' and provoking others to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, Thakur said.

The BJP refers to the opposition INDIA bloc as 'GHAMANDIA', an alliance full of selfishness to further the culture of nepotism.

Also Read Discrimination, untouchability has no place in Sanatana Dharma: TN Guv Gita Press' contribution in preservation of Sanatan culture laudable: Nadda Anurag Thakur expresses concern over panchayat election violence in Bengal In politics discussions keep happening: Anurag Thakur on BJP-NCP alliance Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today Inflation, debt crisis key challenges for world: PM ahead of G20 Summit Come out of festive mode to help farmers amid drought in MP: Kamal Nath Second string in Rajasthan's quintet: Raje stares at an uncertain future Cong to hold district-level yatras to mark Bharat Jodo Yatra's anniversary PM Narendra Modi's G20 interview: BJP leaders hail visionary leadership

GHAMANDIA represents a putrefied and highly decomposed form of secularism to the extent of breaking up society and the nation, Thakur said.

Such instances are glaring in GHAMANDIA-ruled states like Bihar, West Bengal, etc., where state-sponsored attacks on peaceful Ram Navami processions killed several innocent people, he said.

If GHAMANDIA has mistaken Sanatan, it should know that it is the soul of Bharat which even foreign invaders like Mughals could not destroy, Thakur said.