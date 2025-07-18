Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Pilots' organisation urges inclusion in Air India crash probe as observer

Pilots' organisation urges inclusion in Air India crash probe as observer

The request comes a day after media reports surfaced alleging that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal had turned off the fuel switches moments before the Air India crash

air india plane crash

ALPA India said that such incidents should be examined with full diligence, transparency, and impartiality. | Image: Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) on Friday once again urged the Centre to include its representatives as observers in the ongoing investigation into last month’s Air India crash that claimed 260 lives, reported PTI.
 
ALPA India has repeatedly asked to be part of the inquiry process. In line with global best practices and Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the association said pilot groups may assist investigations as technical advisers.
 
“ALPA India once again renews its request to be included as an observer in the ongoing investigation of VT-ANB, to contribute professionally and help strengthen the safety framework of Indian aviation,” the association said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.
 
 
It added that such incidents should be examined with full diligence, transparency, and impartiality.  

Also Read

Air India plane crash

Tata group to set up ₹500-crore welfare trust for Air India crash victims

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India crash: Voice recording suggests captain may have cut fuel supply

Air India plane crash

What are engine fuel switches at the centre of Air India crash probe

air india plane crash

Won't be correct to reach a conclusion...: Civil Aviation MoS AI 171 crash

fuel switches

Air India junior pilot asked captain why he turned off fuel switches: WSJ

 
The request comes a day after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) stated that it was premature to reach any “definite conclusions” regarding the cause of the crash on the basis of its preliminary report. It further added that a final report will be published with the root causes once the inquiry is complete, and urged people not to spread unverified claims.
 
“The purpose of the AAIB’s investigation and preliminary report is to provide information about what happened. At this stage, it is too early to reach any definite conclusions... AAIB appeals to all concerned to await publication of the final investigation report after completion of the investigation. AAIB will also publish updates as and when required, which have technical and public interest,” G V G Yugandhar, director-general of the AAIB, said.
 
The statement was issued just hours after The Wall Street Journal published a report alleging that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal had turned off the fuel switches moments before the crash. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which was flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, crashed after take-off, killing all but one person aboard. A total of 260 casualties, including people on the ground, were recorded.

More From This Section

x, Twitter

Centre tells Karnataka HC 'chilling effect' not an all-in-all solution

Reflections and realisations: Unexpected lessons from a surgery

India's first inter-hospital swap liver transplant done in Coimbatore

Emission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector

RBI Dy Guv bats for global unity, tech transfer to fight climate change

politician wealth rich leader

Income of unrecognised political parties jumps 223% in FY23: ADR report

Fraud, Scam

Karnataka conman held for duping several businessmen in multi-crore fraud

Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash AAIB ALPA Pilots BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon