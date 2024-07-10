Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Flood in over 600 villages in UP; 19 dead in rain-related accidents

From 6:30 pm on Tuesday to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, 16 people were killed after being struck by lightning and two drowned. One person died after being bitten by a snake, they said

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

The officer said food along with other basic amenities are being provided to people putting up at these camps. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 600 villages in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods, while 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents across the state in the last 24 hours, UP relief department officials said on Wednesday.
From 6:30 pm on Tuesday to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, 16 people were killed after being struck by lightning and two drowned. One person died after being bitten by a snake, they said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 30 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the officials said.
Rains have resulted in a rise in water level in several rivers, resulting in floods in 633 villages of 12 districts, according to the department,

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited some flood-affected areas in Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit districts. He took stock of relief material being provided in these areas.
"Teams of the NDRF and the SDRF are coordinating with the local administration to mitigate flood-related issues in the affected areas. We have set up 712 flood relief camps for people in affected areas and 226 animal shelters for their livestock," State Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar said.
The officer said food along with other basic amenities are being provided to people putting up at these camps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Flood, Assam Flood

Assam floods top points: Red alert in state, death toll rises to 52

flood

Flash floods due to heavy rains kill 68 people in western Afghanistan

heatwave, heatwave in india

Disasters caused over half million internal displacements in 2023: Report

Cars are stuck on a flooded road after a rainstorm hit Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024.

Over 300 dead in Afghanistan floods as humanitarian crisis unfolds

Flood, natural disaster

Torrential rain, flood and landslide hit Indonesian island, 14 dead

Topics : flood Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon