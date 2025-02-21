Friday, February 21, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Free bus rides for women to continue, says Delhi Transport Min Pankaj Singh

Free bus rides for women to continue, says Delhi Transport Min Pankaj Singh

Public transport will remain free as promised. We are committed to improving facilities further, the minister told PTI

Wheels of change turn electric as state expands its green fleet of buses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after taking oath, Delhi's new Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday assured that the free bus service for women will continue under the BJP-led government and directed officials to submit a detailed report on the functioning of Mohalla Clinics.

Singh, who has been allocated the health, transport, and information technology portfolios, took oath on Wednesday along with five other cabinet ministers in the newly formed Rekha Gupta government.

Public transport will remain free as promised. We are committed to improving facilities further, Singh told PTI.

He assured that free public transport for women will not be discontinued and said that the government plans to improve introduce new benefits in public transport.

 

Singh, a 48-year-old debutant legislator and a prominent Purvanchali face in the new government, is a dental surgeon-turned-politician.

Also Read

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta's govt scraps ex-CM, ministers' personal staff appointments

crime scene

Oppn flags under-utilisation of funds, crime in Delhi at panel meet on MHA

Rekha Gupta

We have called meeting with PWD, Jal Board officials today: Delhi CM Gupta

Rekha Gupta, Oath ceremony, Delhi CM Oath Ceremony, Delhi CM

Delhi cabinet approves implementation of Ayushman Bharat in first meeting

PremiumIndia gate

Robust revenue gives lever to new Delhi govt; surplus status may take a hit

Speaking about the Mohalla Clinics, Singh said, he has asked the Health Secretary to submit a report detailing their operations, including the total number of functional clinics, staffing, property ownership status, and the frequency of doctor visits.

The minister said that he has also inquired about clinics where doctors do not visit but bills are still being generated. He further claimed that, according to his assessment, 30 to 40 percent of Mohalla Clinics do not even open regularly.

Addressing the shortage of the clinics, he said inspections will be conducted, and necessary actions will be taken based on the results. He assured that visible changes will take place within 100 days.

Singh also sought a comprehensive report on pending healthcare projects, which is expected by February 27 , following which further steps will be taken.

On the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, he said,, We had sent the Ayushman Bharat file to the Centre. Now that it has returned, we will make all efforts to implement it by next week.

As a doctor himself, Singh stressed the importance of understanding the challenges faced by medical professionals and pledged to address their concerns.

He also highlighted the government's focus on essential services like water supply and sewage management.

"Discussions are underway to ensure Delhi residents get clean drinking water and air. People should not face shortages during summer," he said, adding that significant improvements will be visible in the next winter season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC has jurisdiction to hear ChatGPT case, amicus curiae tells court

swiggy

LIVE: Swiggy to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore in supply chain arm Scootsy

NBCC

SC stays NCLAT order asking NBCC to complete Supertech housing projects

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests key players in Rs 719 crore fake Chinese loan app scam

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC orders restraint on 'imposter' sites using Tata trademark

Topics : Delhi transport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERCB vs MI LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon