The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI's) action against bottled water major Bisleri International has put the spotlight on how drinking water is processed, tested and packaged in India. The regulator decided to take legal action against the company after a sample of its packaged drinking water was found to exceed the prescribed bromate limit.

In response, Bisleri said drinking water safety remained a priority and that it maintained stringent quality controls. The company said the matter related to a batch produced at its Goa facility in September 2025, when one of six samples reportedly recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre. It added that subsequent independent testing found bromate levels within the prescribed limits and that it would continue to cooperate with the regulator.

So, how does water travel from its source to a sealed bottle on a shop shelf in India? Here is a look at the process.

Where does bottled water come from?

The process begins with sourcing raw water from a range of sources, including borewells, rivers, lakes, springs and municipal supplies. The choice of source determines the treatment required, as water from different locations can have varying levels of dissolved salts, minerals, organic matter and microorganisms.

Before processing begins, manufacturers must test the source water to establish its quality and identify potential contaminants. These checks help determine the combination of treatment methods needed to make the water suitable for consumption.

The tests typically cover:

Physical parameters: Colour, odour, taste, turbidity and total dissolved solids (TDS)

Chemical parameters: pH, minerals, salts, heavy metals and other chemical contaminants

Microbiological parameters: Bacteria and other microorganisms that may pose health risks

Other contaminants: Pesticide residues, toxic elements and radioactive substances

The quality of the source water must also be monitored regularly, as changes in the surrounding environment or water composition can affect the treatment process.

Setting up a packaged drinking water plant also involves meeting regulatory and local approval requirements. Manufacturers must obtain the necessary licence or registration from the FSSAI and comply with its testing and quality standards. They may also need clearances or consent from the relevant State Pollution Control Board, depending on the nature and location of the facility. If municipal water is used, the manufacturer must have the necessary authorisation from the local water supplier.

How is the water filtered and purified?

Once collected, raw water is stored in tanks and passed through a series of filtration systems. The treatment process can vary depending on the source and the quality of the water, but several techniques are commonly used.

Sand filtration: Water passes through layers of sand, which trap suspended particles, sediments and other visible impurities

Activated carbon filtration: This stage helps remove organic contaminants, chlorine residues, pesticides and substances that affect the water's taste and odour

Micron filtration: Water passes through fine cartridge filters that capture smaller particles which may have escaped the earlier filtration stages

Reverse osmosis (RO): Some manufacturers use RO to remove dissolved salts, unwanted minerals and other impurities. Water is pushed through a semi-permeable membrane, which allows water molecules to pass while restricting many dissolved substances

However, RO is not compulsory for every bottled water product. The treatment depends on the quality of the source water and the required standards.

Reverse osmosis can also remove a substantial proportion of dissolved minerals along with unwanted substances. Therefore, some manufacturers use remineralisation to restore or adjust the mineral content of the treated water. This involves adding permitted minerals, such as calcium and magnesium, using food-grade or pharmaceutical-grade ingredients. The process can help achieve the desired mineral composition and taste. However, remineralisation is not necessarily required for every product.

How is bottled water disinfected?

Even after filtration, water may contain microorganisms that need to be controlled before packaging. Disinfection is therefore an important stage of the manufacturing process.

Two commonly used methods are:

Ultraviolet (UV) treatment: Water passes through a chamber where UV light inactivates bacteria and other microorganisms by damaging their genetic material

Ozonation: Ozone, a highly reactive form of oxygen, is introduced into the water to destroy a broad range of microorganisms

Some plants use a combination of these methods to ensure effective disinfection. The dosage and contact time must be carefully controlled to prevent the formation of unwanted chemical by-products.

The bottling process

The bottling process generally involves three main operations:

Rinsing: Bottles are rinsed using treated water or an appropriate sanitising process to remove dust and possible contaminants Filling: The cleaned bottles are transferred to an automated filling machine, where they are filled with the treated water while minimising human contact Capping and sealing: Bottles are immediately capped and sealed to prevent leakage and contamination. The closures should be tamper-resistant and leak-proof

After sealing, the bottles are labelled with the required manufacturing details, batch identification and other declarations, such as ‘PACKAGED DRINKING WATER’ and ‘CRUSH THE BOTTLE AFTER USE’ for single-use plastic bottles. They may then be shrink-wrapped, packed into cartons and prepared for distribution.

Before the water reaches consumers, manufacturers must ensure that the finished product meets the applicable food safety and quality standards. This involves testing for microbiological contamination, chemical substances and physical characteristics, as specified under the regulatory testing requirements. The water must also be clear and free from sediments, suspended particles and extraneous matter.

Manufacturers are required to maintain test records and identify each production batch, allowing products to be traced if a quality issue is detected. Finished bottles must also be stored and transported under conditions that prevent contamination, microbial growth or damage to the packaging.

How bromate forms

One chemical by-product that requires particular attention is bromate. It can form when ozone, used to disinfect water, reacts with naturally occurring bromide ions present in the source water.

The amount of bromate formed depends on several factors, including the concentration of bromide, the ozone dosage, contact time and the pH of the water.

Prolonged exposure to bromate has been linked to kidney, thyroid and other tumours in laboratory animal studies. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies it as possibly carcinogenic to humans, although evidence of cancer risk in humans remains inadequate.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also warns that bromate can be difficult to remove after formation, underlining the importance of controlling ozone treatment.