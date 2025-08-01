Friday, August 01, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Fugitive wanted in ₹4.55 cr bank fraud case deported from UAE: CBI

Fugitive wanted in ₹4.55 cr bank fraud case deported from UAE: CBI

Udit Khullar was brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, where he was taken into custody

CBI

A fugitive wanted by Delhi Police in a ₹4.55 crore bank fraud case was successfully deported from the UAE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

A fugitive wanted by Delhi Police in a ₹4.55 crore bank fraud case was successfully deported from the UAE on Friday in an operation coordinated by the CBI with Interpol channels, officials said.

Udit Khullar was brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, where he was taken into custody, they said.

"The subject was earlier geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by the CBI through Interpol with NCB-Abu Dhabi," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Khullar was wanted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery for securing three fraudulent home loans from nationalised and private banks in a "well-knit criminal conspiracy" with his associates, the agency said.

 

He submitted forged documents of properties which he did not own to the banks to secure the loans, it said.

"Khullar was arrested in the UAE and subsequently the CBI requested the UAE authorities to deport the subject to India," the spokesperson said.

The CBI is the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, which coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in the country through Bharatpol for assistance from Interpol channels.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

