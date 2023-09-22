close
G20 Summit success given nation confidence to organise global events: PM

Addressing those involved in organising of the summit at the event's venue, Bharat Mandapam, Modi also credited ground-level functionaries for the success

PM Modi addresses media on the first day of the special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the G20 Summit's success has given the nation the confidence to organise such global events and urged those involved in the planning and execution of the summit to document their experiences.
The G20 Summit, under India's presidency, was held here from September 9 to 10.
Addressing those involved in organising of the summit at the event's venue, Bharat Mandapam, Modi also credited ground-level functionaries for the success.
Drawing parallels between the organising of the G20 Summit and the Commonwealth Games, he said the sporting event in the national capital in 2010 got mired into things that brought disrepute to the country and infused a sense of despondency in the governing system.
"On the other hand, the cumulative effect of the G20 Summit has been that of success in showcasing the strength of the country to the world. I am not concerned with the praise in editorials. For me, the real happiness lies in the fact that my country is now confident that it can host any such event in the best possible way," the prime minister said.
He said in this event, Union Ministers and the senior officers were occupying the rear seats while ground-level functionaries were at the forefront. "I like this arrangement as it assures me that my foundation is strong," Modi said.

During the programme, the prime minister asked the functionaries to sit informally and share their experiences in their respective departments. In routine office work one does not come to know the capabilities of their colleagues, he said.
This, Modi said, puts one's performance in a broader perspective. "Once we know the efforts of others, that pushes us to do better. Today's programme is about mazdoor ekta zindabad. We all are mazdoor (labourers). Main thoda bada mazdoor hoon, aap thode chhote mazdoor. Hum sab toh mazdoor hain. (I am a bigger mazdoor, you are smaller mazdoors. We all are labourers," he said.
Referring to the elaborate planning and execution process, the prime minister asked the functionaries to document their experiences and learnings. The document, thus prepared, can be useful to form guidelines for future events, he said.
The secret of success of such big events are the sense of importance of enterprise and a feeling of being a central part of that enterprise in everyone, Modi said.
He also cited India's contribution in rescue and relief efforts during calamities such as the earthquakes in Nepal and Turkiye, cyclone in Fiji and the crises in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. "All this showed India standing strong and reaching everywhere in times of need," Modi said.
The prime minister underlined the need for global exposure in order to improve further and said global approach and context should underline all work.
The interaction saw the participation of around 3,000 people, who have contributed to the success of G20 Summit.
It especially included those who have worked at the ground level such as cleaners, drivers, waiters and other staffers from various ministries. The interaction was also attended by ministers and officials of various departments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi G20 summit India Prime Minister

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

