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Govt trying to procure gas, crude oil from all possible sources: PM Modi

PM Modi said the war in West Asia is a cause of concern, and India wants peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India's aim is de-escalation of the war and opening of Strait of Hormuz, he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government is trying to procure gas and crude oil from all available sources, and efforts will continue in the coming days as the war in West Asia has created a serious energy crisis globally.

In a statement in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the war in West Asia is a cause of concern, and India wants peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

India's aim is de-escalation of the war and opening of Strait of Hormuz, he said, adding the country's attempt is to encourage all sections to peacefully resolve all issues.

 

If the West Asia crisis persists for a longer period, serious consequences are imminent, the prime minister said.

Commenting on India's efforts for energy security, he said in the past 11 years, 53 lakh MT strategic oil reserves have been created; work on 65 lakh MT additional capacity is on.

Besides, the government has started a ₹70,000-crore project to manufacture ships, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Rajya Sabha Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions Persian Gulf

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

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