Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Had no idea about appointment as Telangana Guv before PM called: Jishnu Dev

Dev Varma said he would reach Telangana on July 31 and take oath as its governor on the same day

Jishnu Dev Varma

Dev Varma, a member of the state's former royal family, said his appointment to the post was a testament to the PM's care for Tripura. Image: X@Jishnu_Devvarma

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tripura's former deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma said he had no idea that he would be appointed the new governor of Telangana before he received back-to-back calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CM of that state Revanth Reddy just ahead of the announcement.
Dev Varma, who lost the assembly election last year from Charilam in Sepahijala district, said he was the first person from Tripura to be appointed the governor of a state.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"I was not aware of my appointment as the new governor of Telangana before PM Modi first called me on Saturday night. He told me that I have to work outside Tripura and I said that I was ready to perform whatever responsibility is given to me," the BJP leader told reporters on Sunday.
"Soon after, I received another call from Telangana CM Revanth Reddy who told me 'welcome to Telangana', and it was at that time I realised that I was going to Telangana as its new governor," he added.
Dev Varma said he would reach Telangana on July 31 and take oath as its governor on the same day.
"Earlier, I had discharged my duty as the deputy CM, which was a political post. Now, I am going to perform constitutional duties. I will work in coordination with the chief minister to ensure that Constitution functions appropriately," he said.

More From This Section

Rau's IAS centre tragedy: The high cost of libraries in coaching hubs

Delhi coaching mishap: A moving car, encroached drainages - how it unfolded

Congress MP Amar Singh moves adjournment motion over death of IAS aspirants

MCD seals 13 coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar after students' death

CM Majhi seeks cooperation from central officers to build 'New Odisha'

Dev Varma, a member of the state's former royal family, said his appointment to the post was a testament to the PM's care for Tripura.
"PM Modi visits Tripura even if there is no election. When I was the deputy CM holding portfolios such as Finance, Rural Development and Power, the PM helped me. This is the first time that someone from Tripura is going to take oath as the governor of a state," he said.
"Tripura is the state where I was born and brought up. I started my political career in this small state. Even if I have to leave for Talengana, I will try my best to help my state by exchanging views, sharing ideas and experience," he said.
Dev Varma was appointed the new governor of Telangana on Saturday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LIVE news: SC to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea today in liquor policy case

India should grow at 7-10% for 20-30 yrs to avoid middle income trap: NITI

Parliament LIVE news: Adjournment Motion moved in Lok Sabha on death of IAS aspirants

PM Modi urges nationwide use of MANAS Helpline in fight against drugs

News updates: Union Minister Kumaraswamy hospitalised in Bengaluru after nose starts bleeding

Topics : Narendra Modi Telangana Revanth Reddy Telangana govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon