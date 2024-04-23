Hanuman Janmotsav today: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; details here

The Delhi Police stated that traffic would be redirected from the Outer CC Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout GPO, Patel Chowk and Windsor Place

The Delhi Police on Monday issued an advisory regarding traffic restrictions and diversions for the Hanuman Janmotsav celebrations scheduled for Tuesday. Various religious groups are planning processions across different areas of the city on Tuesday to mark the festival.

Several religious groups have plans to mark the festival with processions throughout Delhi. Additionally, the Hanuman Mandir Committee, situated near Connaught Place on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, will host mega celebrations.

The advisory from the Delhi Traffic Police stated: “During the day, a gathering of 50,000 to 60,000 devotees is expected. Besides this, shobha yatra will also be carried out from 3 pm to 6 pm, in which 1,000-1,500 people along with seven raths will be participating, which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads.”

Traffic advisory in Delhi

The advisory stressed the importance of maintaining smooth traffic flow in the area by prohibiting vehicles from stopping or parking along Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer CC, Connaught Place.

It stated that the vehicles found parked on these roads would be towed away and prosecuted according to law.

The advisory asked the commuters to avoid using the following routes between 11 am and 9 pm: Roundabout GPO to Outer CC, Baba Karak Singh Marg, Outer CC Connaught Place, Panchkuiyan Road, Mandir Marg, Kali Badi Marg, Ashok Road, and Janpath.

People going outside Delhi to plan travel in advance: Delhi Police advisory

The advisory suggests commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing these routes and making most use of public transport. It has said that people travelling towards ISBT, railway stations, or airports are advised to plan their travel in advance.

The Delhi Police stated that traffic would be redirected from the Outer CC Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout GPO, Patel Chowk and Windsor Place.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the full-moon day of Shukla Paksha during the month of Chaitra. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Parmarth Niketan in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Tuesday. Upon her arrival, the President will receive a traditional welcome from Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, president of Parmarth Niketan, and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji, International Director of Parmarth Niketan.