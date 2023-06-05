close

Himachal abolishes income limit for women's social security pension: Sukhu

The Chief Minister said that he government was committed to ensure welfare of every section of society, particularly the under-privileged groups

IANS Shimla
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday said his government has taken a major decision to abolish the condition of the income limit for providing social security pension to the disabled, single women, widows and destitute women.

This move is expected to benefit around 9,000 families in the state. He said the government has also amended the rules to provide an enhanced monthly pension of Rs 1,500 to all eligible women.

Also, the government plans to include 40,000 eligible individuals under the social security scheme this year, he said.

The Chief Minister said the government was introducing the 'Mukhya Mantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana' under which financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh would be given to eligible women for constructing houses.

In this fiscal, the government will provide assistance to around 7,000 single women and widows.

The Chief Minister said the Congress in its 'Pratigya Patra' had promised a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 to the women above the age of 18 years which will benefit 2.31 lakh women with a budget allocation of Rs 416 crore.

Additionally, the government has also extended the benefit to all women above the age of 18 years in the Spiti Valley.

The Chief Minister said that he government was committed to ensure welfare of every section of society, particularly the under-privileged groups.

As part of these efforts, the government has also reduced the prices of mustard oil by about Rs 37 per litre being provided under the Public Distribution System, thereby making it available at Rs 110 per litre to the consumers in fair price shops.

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

