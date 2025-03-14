Friday, March 14, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Holi processions in Sambhal to end by 2:30 pm for Friday prayers: Official

Holi processions in Sambhal to end by 2:30 pm for Friday prayers: Official

Earlier on Thursday, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary led a flag march with police personnel to ensure law and order

holi

Sambhal SDM Dr. Vandna Mishra also asserted on Wednesday that the administration will ensure that Holi goes peacefully.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi on Friday addressed arrangements for Holi celebrations in Sambhal, stating that processions for the festival will be permitted across the city.

He further said that Friday Prayers would be offered after 2:30 pm.

"Processions for the Holi will be taken out; Holi will be celebrated in all parts of the city before, and people will play it before 2:30 PM. Proper police deployment is in place. I hope this Holi will bring happiness to all... After 2:30 PM, Friday prayers (Jumme ki Namaz) will be offered," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary led a flag march with police personnel to ensure law and order.

 

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia, along with senior police officers and paramilitary forces, also conducted a flag march in the area to reinforce security measures.

Also Read

Happy Holi 2025

Happy Holi 2025: How to download AI-generated images for Holi celebrations

PremiumCINEMA, CINEMA HALL, BOX OFFICE, MULTIPLEX

Multiplex chains' box office expectations a mixed bag this Holi weekend

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM urges people to celebrate Holi in harmony, avoid forcing colours

Indian police

Holi and Ramzan: Mosques in UP, other states adjust jumma prayer timings

Sikandar song Bam Bam Bhole

Salman Khan releases Sikandar's new song 'Bam Bam ,' ahead of Holi

The mosques in Aligarh and Jama Masjid in Sambhal were covered with tarpaulin sheets as a precautionary measure following a decision by the local administration.

On Wednesday, in view of security arrangements, Sambhal ASP Shreesh Chandra said all ten religious places on the traditional route taken by the Holi procession would be covered so that no sentiments would be hurt.

"All 10 religious places that fall on the traditional route taken by the Holi procession will be covered so that no sentiments are hurt. There have been talks and agreement between the two sides on this," Chandra told ANI earlier.

Sambhal SDM Dr. Vandna Mishra also asserted on Wednesday that the administration will ensure that Holi goes peacefully.

"We have detained 1015 people under Section 126 and Section 135. Lekhpals have been put on duty at different masjids in Sambhal. The district has been divided into sectors. We are fully prepared for Holi and will make sure it goes peacefully," she said.

The move aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain communal harmony during the celebrations.

On Monday, Rangbhari Ekadashi, Holi celebrations were held in Sambhal amid tight security. Rangbhari Ekadashi marks the beginning of the Holi celebrations and is observed five days before the main festival of Holi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

LIVE news: SpaceX plans Crew-10 mission launch today to bring back stranded astronauts

Security, Manipur Security

Manipur police continue search operations in vulnerable areas of state

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's AQI remains 'moderate' as light rain predicted for the day

Rains, Kolkata Rains

Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain on Holi; AQI remains 'moderate'

IIM Director Dheeraj Sharma

Suspend graft-accused director or send him on leave: Govt to IIM Rohtak

Topics : Holi Uttar Pradesh Law and order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon