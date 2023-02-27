JUST IN
Income Tax dept concludes raids at premises of Uflex after 6 days
Telcos' demand for 'usage charge' from OTTs fair: COAI hits back at IAMAI
Air India has 'enormous' potential, efforts on to make it intl player: CEO
Bharti Airtel crosses 10 million unique customer mark on 5G network
SpiceJet approves slump sale of cargo biz, raising Rs 2,500 cr via QIB
Fraudsters hit LinkedIn with recruitment scam wave amid layoffs: Report
Granules gets USFDA nod to market generic medicine for high blood pressure
Dr Reddy's acquires Mayne Pharma's USA prescription portfolio for $105 mn
Centre to ask HZL to go for share swaps, warrants for $2.98 bn Vedanta deal
Air India's rise to affect Emirates but we will adapt: Country head
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Telcos' demand for 'usage charge' from OTTs fair: COAI hits back at IAMAI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Income Tax dept concludes raids at premises of Uflex after 6 days

Tonnes of documents, 120 hard disks and 50 diaries containing information related to bogus transactions have been recovered during the raids

Topics
Uflex | Income Tax department | IT raids

IANS  |  Noida 

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Income Tax (I-T) Department raids on the premises of packaging company Uflex have concluded after six days.

Tonnes of documents, 120 hard disks and 50 diaries containing information related to bogus transactions have been recovered during the raids that were being carried out at more than 80 locations of the Uflex Group in eight states, from February 21.

During the investigation, the I-T Department detected irregularities of about Rs 1,500 crore and seized documents related to bogus transactions worth Rs 1,000 crore.

The officials also found information regarding more than 60 shell companies being run under the names of people of eight families belonging to the economically weaker section of the society, that had been engaged in the transfer of more than Rs 1,000 crore to different accounts.

The Department has sealed 28 lockers belonging to Uflex Group and its officials in different cities.

I-T officials have seized more than Rs 3 crore in cash during the entire operation, a team of more than 900 members had been deployed by the Department in the same.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uflex

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 14:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.