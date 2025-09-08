Monday, September 08, 2025 | 08:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MFI credit cost to moderate to 4-4.5% in FY26, 3-3.5% in FY27: ICRA

ICRA expects MFI credit cost to fall after surging in FY25, easing to 4-4.5% in FY26 and 3-3.5% in FY27, with AUM growth seen resuming at 8-12% as RBI relaxes norms

ICRA said NBFC-MFIs’ AUM growth is expected to resume in FY26 and reach 8–12 per cent.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

After a surge in FY25, the credit cost of microfinance institutions (MFIs) is expected to moderate from the 7.2 per cent Q1 FY26 level to 4–4.5 per cent in FY26 and further to 3.0–3.5 per cent in FY27. Credit costs—money set aside for stressed loans—had jumped to 6.9 per cent in the year ended March 2025 from 2.3 per cent in FY24 due to higher provisions and write-offs of bad loans, according to rating agency ICRA.
 
In its report on 22 non-banking financial companies acting as MFIs (NBFC-MFIs), ICRA said elevated credit costs from asset quality pressures adversely impacted earnings, with NBFC-MFIs reporting losses in FY25. Credit costs further escalated in the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26).
 
 
Referring to profitability, ICRA noted that downward revisions in lending rates amid regulatory concerns and rising funding costs compressed net interest margins (NIMs) in FY25.
 
The sector continues to face challenges from borrower over-leveraging, socio-political disruptions and operational issues, particularly employee attrition, the report added. 

Lenders remain cautious in extending credit to the sector due to ongoing asset quality concerns and regulatory actions. An increase in borrower rejection rates also resulted in subdued disbursements.
 
Assets under management (AUM) of NBFC-MFIs shrank by 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY25 and by 17 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 FY26 amid operational challenges and asset quality issues. This contrasts with AUM growth of 36 per cent in FY23 and 27 per cent in FY24.
 
The Reserve Bank of India has relaxed the qualifying asset criteria. NBFC-MFIs are now required to maintain qualifying assets of at least 60 per cent of total assets, compared to the earlier 75 per cent requirement. This is expected to improve loan diversity, strengthen the credit risk profile and enable MFIs to meet other credit requirements of their end-borrowers.
 
First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

