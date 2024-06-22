IMD red alert for heavy rains in Malappuram, orange alert for 7 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert in Malappuram District and an orange alert for seven districts of Kerala for heavy rains.

The weather department issued a red alert in the Malappuram district and an orange alert for the Kottayam Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for June 22.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also sounded a red alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur and an orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kasargod for Sunday.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for Kerala and Mahe over this weekend. The region is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls on Saturday and Sunday.

"Kerala and Mahe is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls ( & gt;204.4 mm) on 22nd & 23rd June and likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 24th-26th June, 2024," the IMD said in a post on 'X'.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Earlier on Thursday, light to moderate intensity rain and winds over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi-NCR brought respite from the scorching heat.

As the national capital and its surrounding region face severe hot weather conditions, the IMD on Wednesday said that the monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30.

On Wednesday the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital reported five deaths due to suspected heatstroke while at least 12 people, mostly daily wage labourers were in critical condition battling for their lives on ventilator support.

The IMD has also issued a red alert warning for heavy rains in Karnataka and Goa for Saturday, June 22. Besides this, an orange alert warning is in place for Odisha.