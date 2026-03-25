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Home / India News / IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms, and rising temperatures across India

IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms, and rising temperatures across India

IMD forecasts scattered rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several regions, even as temperatures are set to rise gradually

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Plains including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh may receive light rain with thunderstorm activity. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 8:53 AM IST

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India is set to witness a mix weather patterns, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting scattered showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across multiple regions, even as the heat gradually returns.
 
North India: Light rain, storms in hills and plains
 
Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to see light rain or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days.
 
Plains including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh may receive light rain with thunderstorm activity.
 
East and northeast: Widespread rainfall activity

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Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to witness fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.
 
 
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Odisha are also likely to receive scattered rainfall with similar conditions.
 
West and central India: Isolated showers
 
Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may experience isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms. Parts of central India are expected to remain largely dry, with only limited weather activity.
 
South India: Thunderstorms in several states
 
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Karnataka are likely to see isolated light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
 
Temperature outlook
 
Maximum temperatures are expected to increase across northwest, central, east and west India over the coming days, indicating a return of warmer conditions after recent unseasonal rain.
 
Delhi weather forecast
 
Delhi is likely to see a gradual rise in daytime temperatures in the coming days, followed by a slight dip later.
 
The city may experience brief spells of light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days, with overall conditions turning warmer.
 

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 8:53 AM IST

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