Govt constitutes seven empowered groups to address West Asia crisis

In view of the evolving situation in West Asia, the Government has constituted seven empowered groups to comprehensively address emerging challenges and ensure preparedness across key sectors.

These groups will formulate strategies on strategic and security matters, supply chains, LPG and energy supplies, fertilizers, essential commodities, logistics, and public communication. They will also oversee the effective implementation of these strategies.

The seven empowered groups and their areas of focus are: First, Strategic Issues (Defence, External Affairs and Public Order), headed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Convenor), the group includes Home Secretary, Govind Mohan and Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, along with senior officials from the PMO and Cabinet Secretariat.

Second, Economy, Finance and Supply Chain (including Export and Import) Convened by Secretary (DEA) Anuradha Thakur, this group comprises senior officials from key economic ministries, including commerce, industry, labour, and expenditure.

Third, Petroleum, LNG, LPG and Energy, led by Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas Neeraj Mittal (Convenor), the group includes senior officials from power, coal, and mining ministries, along with heads of major PSUs such as ONGC, IOC, and GAIL.

Fourth, Fertilizers and Agricultural Inputs, convened by Secretary (Fertilizers) Rajat Kumar Mishra, includes senior officials from the agriculture and fertilizer departments, as well as representatives from major fertiliser organisations.

Fifth, Prices and Supply of Essential Commodities Headed by Secretary (Consumer Affairs) Nidhi Khare (Convenor), the group will monitor availability and pricing of essential goods, with representation from health, agriculture, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Sixth, Transport and Logistics (Civil Aviation, Shipping, Railways) Convened by Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Vijay Kumar, this group includes senior officials from civil aviation, road transport, and the Railways.

Seven, Information, Communication and Public Engagement Led by Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju (Convenor), this group will handle public communication and outreach, with participation from MEA and other departments.

The constitution of these empowered groups reflects the Government's proactive approach to ensuring coordinated decision-making and swift response mechanisms amid the West Asia crisis.