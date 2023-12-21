Sensex (    %)
                        
You will soon be able to reach Delhi Airport via bus, metro and rapid rail

The new ISBT at Aerocity will be developed along with the Delhi Transport Department and will have state-of-the-art facilities like retail outlets, EV charging spots and a business centre

Currently, there is no ISBT near Delhi Airport (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is set to get a multi-modal interstate transport hub near Aerocity. In an announcement on Wednesday, Delhi International Airport Limited, which runs the airport, announced the setting up of the hub.

According to the announcement, the hub will be connected via various modes of transport. These include an Interstate Bus Terminus (ISBT), the upcoming phase 4 line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the proposed Passenger Transport Centre (PTC) and the proposed Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) station.
ISBT to have state-of-the-art facilities

Currently, there is no ISBT near the Delhi Airport despite massive footfall from neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

The new ISBT will be developed along with the Delhi Transport Department and will have state-of-the-art facilities. These include retail outlets, food & beverages shops, electric vehicle charging points, waiting halls, business centres and internet/Wi-fi services, among other things.

It will be able to handle 50 buses and will be developed in a phased manner.

RRTS to have automated passenger mover

The RRTS station will include an Automated Passenger Mover (APM) near the GMR Aerocity. This will become crucial from March 2024 as the Terminal 2 of the airport will be shut for a few months. The passenger traffic at the airport is also rising.

According to a recent report by GMR, which leads DIAL, in the first eight months of 2023-24, IGI Airport handled 47.8 million passengers, the highest ever. It was 15 per cent higher than the same period last year.  

The traffic has also been growing month-on-month. In November, the passenger traffic was 7 per cent higher than in October. 

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

