India surviving because of teachings of shankaracharyas, sages: Kerala guv
BHU will play key role in forming India as significant power: Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar said India's aspiration to become a "significant power" is not possible without its becoming a knowledge powerhouse and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will play a vital role in this

Topics
External Affairs Ministry | S Jaishankar | Banaras Hindu University

Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi (UP) 

S Jaishankar
Photo: Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that India's aspiration to become a "significant power" is not possible without its becoming a knowledge powerhouse and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will play a vital role in this.

Jaishankar in his address to students and faculty of BHU said that the country's foreign policy is now taking a multi-faceted form connecting with more global concerns.

He said that during the global spread of Coronavirus, India not only protected its population but also took up global leadership by exporting its vaccine worldwide.

"We have now started shaping global discussions and in the coming days, our foreign policy will also have the ability to solve global questions around the world.

"In the 21st century, the new world can be ruled only by the power of data, technology, and ideas," he said, adding soon a meeting of development ministers of G-20 countries will be organised in Varanasi.

Jaishankar said that Kashi has been a city of civilization, knowledge, and discussion and BHU reflects the best aspirations of post-independence India.

The External Affairs Minister earlier in the day visited an exhibition organised by Kashi Tamil Sangamam at BHU amphitheatre.

During his visit, he also inaugurated a basketball match between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 23:40 IST

