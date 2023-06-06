close

Indian Railways uses IRCTC Zoop's google chats to order food on train

New Delhi, June 6 (IANSlife) Zoop, an IRCTC-approved train meal delivery partner, has announced the availability of a Google Chatbot for train food delivery.

IANS
Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
New Delhi, June 6 (IANSlife) Zoop, an IRCTC-approved train meal delivery partner, has announced the availability of a Google Chatbot for train food delivery. To place food orders on the train, follow their PNR status, and order within the conversation, railway travellers may simply google "Zoop India" and click on the "Chat" option.

From checking the PNR Status on Google Chats to selecting their desired items to track their orders, users can carry out the entire process without the app or website. They can even register complaints and get them resolved promptly with AI assistance.

Puneet Sharma, Founder, Zoop, comments "Our goal is to provide our customers with quality meals from a wide variety of options, including full-course meals, snacks, and drinks. Upon ordering, passengers can track the progress of their orders in real-time. Thus, Zoop not only offers convenience but also flexibility, as travellers can choose to order anything from a light snack to a full meal. With the introduction of Google chatbot, passengers don't have to choose between pantry car snacks or waiting until getting off the train to get a good meal."

The entire food ordering process is very smooth and user-friendly. Here's how to use the Zoop Google Chat for Indian Railways:

Type "Zoop India" on the Google search bar

Select the "Chat" option - this will open a pop-up for a chat with a live agent

Select "Check PNR Status" or "Order Food" as per your needs.

Zoop is providing a welcome solution for passengers who want to enjoy their meals without worrying about extra luggage or having to leave their seats. By bringing efficiency, convenience, and flexibility to train travel, it is enabling travellers to order food directly via Google Chat while on board, providing an increasingly convenient and efficient way to enjoy meals during long trips.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railways IRCTC

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

