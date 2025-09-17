Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IRF urges GST cut on helmets to reduce fatalities in road accidents

IRF urges GST cut on helmets to reduce fatalities in road accidents

According to Kapila, reduction of GST on helmets will help in making the standard helmets more affordable for the masses and will discourage them from buying helmets of substandard quality

Goods and Services Tax, GST

IRF has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce GST on helmets from the present 18 per cent to 0 (zero) per cent, as the two-wheeler riders, being most vulnerable, account for about 31 per cent of deaths due to head injuries.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Geneva-based global road safety body International Road Federation (IRF) on Wednesday demanded a reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on helmets for two-wheeler riders from 18 per cent to nil to encourage vehicle owners to wear helmets and reduce fatalities.

IRF in a statement expressed concern at increase in number of road accidents in the country as per latest data compiled by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) riders of two wheelers had the highest share of road deaths.

IRF has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce GST on helmets from the present 18 per cent to 0 (zero) per cent, as the two-wheeler riders, being most vulnerable, account for about 31 per cent of deaths due to head injuries.

 

"One of the most effective measures to reduce the two-wheeler accident injuries and fatalities is the use of standard helmets, IRF president emeritus K K Kapila said.

Kapila said the helmet usage in India has been found to be low. "It has been noticed that most of the two-wheeler riders fall in economically weaker and lower income groups and prefer to purchase helmets which are cheaper and inferior in quality.

Also Read

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

No GST on insurance a loss for policyholders? What the math shows

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank gets ₹49 crore GST demand over alleged short payment of tax

goods and services tax, GST

GST 2.0 promises relief on many fronts, but unfinished agenda persistspremium

DLF mall of India, mall, noida

Shoppers hold tight to purses, awaiting new GST rates to take effectpremium

artificial intelligence, AI Models

India must put policy first, politics later to realise its AI Ambition

Many of these helmets are not capable of saving a rider's life in case of an accident," he said.

According to Kapila, reduction of GST on helmets will help in making the standard helmets more affordable for the masses and will discourage them from buying helmets of substandard quality, which will assist reducing road accident fatalities of two wheeler riders.

As per the latest data shared by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), during the year 2023, two-wheeler riders accounted for 45 per cent or 77,539 of total road accident deaths. This included about 50,000 two-wheeler riders who died for not wearing a helmet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stubble Burning, Stubble

Why don't you arrest erring farmers? SC asks Punjab govt on stubble burning

Indian Flag, India

India among top global contributors in reporting drug adverse events: DGCI

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: Delhi court extends BMW driver's judicial custody till Sept 27

National highway

Highway contracts to face stricter checks as NHAI revises bid provisions

SBI, State bank of India

Masked men loot ₹21 crore in cash, gold from SBI branch in Karnataka

Topics : GST IRF road accident two wheelers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Hyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon