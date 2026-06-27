Saturday, June 27, 2026 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Isro conducts successful test of semi-cryogenic engine power head

Isro conducts successful test of semi-cryogenic engine power head

The test, carried out on June 24 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Tamil Nadu, demonstrated stable operation of the engine's power head at a thrust level of 175 tons

Isro successfully tests semi-cryogenic engine power head

Isro successfully tests semi-cryogenic engine power head | Image: isro.gov.in

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Abhishek Shanker
 
The Indian Space Research Organisation said it successfully conducted a hot test of its semi-cryogenic engine power head at 88% of its target thrust, marking a key milestone in the development of a new propulsion system. 
 
The test, carried out on June 24 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Tamil Nadu, demonstrated stable operation of the engine’s power head at a thrust level of 175 tons, the Indian space agency said in a statement. 
 
The successful trial followed earlier tests at 47% and 60% thrust, ISRO said, adding the latest achievement will provide “sufficient confidence”  to proceed with a full-thrust demonstration at 200 tons. 
 
 
The semi-cryogenic propulsion stage is being developed to replace the L110 core stage on India’s LVM3 launch vehicle. Powered by the 2,000-kilonewton SE2000 engine, the upgrade is expected to boost payload capacity and improve operational efficiency and would use liquid oxygen and kerosene-based fuel. 
 

More From This Section

Kolkata warehouse collapse

Kolkata warehouse collapse toll rises to 16; rescue ops enter fourth day

QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar

Bodies of 12 Indians killed in Qatar gas plant explosion repatriated

Delhi University, DU

Delhi University begins UG admission registration for 2026-27 session

Delhi, India Gate, rain, thunderstorms

IMD predicts light rain, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR over next few days

Champat Rai is the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (Photo: PTI)

VHP denies knowledge of Champat Rai's exit as Ram temple trust general secy

Topics : ISRO isro launch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday todayGoldman Sachs Forecast on India GDPHighest FD Rates in June 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran on Strait of Hormuz IRE vs IND 1st T20FIFA World Cup 2026 June 26 MatchesEPFO Service Down DateMaruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift