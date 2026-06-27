Isro conducts successful test of semi-cryogenic engine power head

By Abhishek Shanker

The Indian Space Research Organisation said it successfully conducted a hot test of its semi-cryogenic engine power head at 88% of its target thrust, marking a key milestone in the development of a new propulsion system.

The test, carried out on June 24 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Tamil Nadu, demonstrated stable operation of the engine’s power head at a thrust level of 175 tons, the Indian space agency said in a statement.

The successful trial followed earlier tests at 47% and 60% thrust, ISRO said, adding the latest achievement will provide “sufficient confidence” to proceed with a full-thrust demonstration at 200 tons.

The semi-cryogenic propulsion stage is being developed to replace the L110 core stage on India’s LVM3 launch vehicle. Powered by the 2,000-kilonewton SE2000 engine, the upgrade is expected to boost payload capacity and improve operational efficiency and would use liquid oxygen and kerosene-based fuel.