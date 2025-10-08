Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Jawed Habib, son booked for allegedly defrauding investors of ₹7 crore

Jawed Habib, son booked for allegedly defrauding investors of ₹7 crore

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib and his son Anos have been booked by Sambhal police in 23 cases for allegedly defrauding at least 38 investors of around ₹7 crore through a bitcoin scheme

Jawed Habib. Photo: Twitter @JH_JawedHabib (Official)

Jawed Habib, his son Anos, and their associate Saiful have been named in 23 cases registered by the Sambhal police, following the identification of at least 38 victims. Photo: Twitter @JH_JawedHabib (Official)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib and his son Anos Habib have been booked in 23 cases of fraud for allegedly defrauding investors of around ₹7 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, citing police officials.
 
Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi was quoted as saying that the duo operated a scheme under the banner of Follicle Global Company (FLC), promising annual returns of 50–70 per cent on bitcoin investments. According to a report by the Times of India, the event where Habib allegedly promoted this investment was organised at the Royal Palace Venkat Hall in the Sarayatrain area of Sambhal in 2023.
 
 
“They took around ₹5–7 lakh from each investor, claiming it would yield high returns, but even after two and a half years, none of the investors received their money back,” Vishnoi said, adding that the scam “appears to have been operated like an organised gang”. 

No involvement in fraud, says Habib’s counsel

 
Habib’s lawyer Pawan Kumar, however, denied any allegation of involvement in the fraud, pointing out that no First Information Report (FIR) had been registered.

“There have been no FIRs registered in the name of Jawed Habib. We have no direct involvement in them (FLC)... These accusations are being made without any proof,” Kumar was quoted as saying by India Today, adding that the 2023 FLC event was like a “regular hair and makeup seminar”.
 

Cases filed, lookout notice issued

Habib, his son Anos, and their associate Saiful have been named in 23 cases registered by the Sambhal police, following the identification of at least 38 victims, PTI reported.
 
The charges against them include Sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation), according to the Times of India. Authorities have also issued a lookout notice against the father-son duo, PTI reported.
 

Topics : financial frauds financial fraud bitcoin investment BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

