Pathetic law and order responsible for Saran liquor tragedy: Giriraj Singh

BJP's firebrand leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said that the Saran liquor tragedy took place due to the pathetic law and order situation in .

"The Chief Minister is saying "Jo Piyega Wo Marega". Keeping in view of his statement, there is no need for law and order in . The Chief Minister should close all police stations in the state," Singh added.

"People of are getting angry against Nitish Kumar due to his loose talk. If he would not agree to reviewing this liquor prohibition law and not giving compensation to the family members of the victims, he would face the consequences in future," he said.

"The way Nitish Kumar is rigid on not giving compensation to the family members of the victims, he has either become arrogant or fallen into desperation as his policies are not working for him. The manufacturing and availability of liquor is in every place in Bihar. It is like a god who is present everywhere but Nitish Kumar is unable to see it," the Union Minister added.

Nitin Nabin, former Bihar Road Construction Minister and BJP MLA, said: "Losing family members amounts to punishment and the Chief Minister is giving another punishment to them by not giving the compensation. What is the big punishment if anyone loses their family members? Instead of consoling them, you are giving punishment. People would not forgive you. They will punish you in future."

Earlier on Monday, BJP boycotted the last day of the Winter session of Bihar Assembly. They were demanding a two-minute silence in the House in mark of respect to those who died in the hooch tragedy in Saran.

As the Bihar Assembly Speaker, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary turned down the saffron party's call, the latter boycotted the session and staged a walkout from the House.

The BJP legislators stood in front of the Maha Bodhi tree inside the premises of the state Assembly and offered respect to the victims of the hooch tragedy in Saran.

--IANS

ajk/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)