JUST IN
Job seekers made to count trains in New Delhi, duped of over Rs 2.5 cr
Assam cabinet approves township on land of Hindustan Paper Corp in Morigaon
Congress MP Khaleque says Messi was born in Assam, gets trolled on Twitter
Police launch 'Operation Clean Drive' after hooch deaths in Bihar's Chhapra
LPG cylinders under Ujjwala scheme at Rs 500 to BPL families: Gehlot
More than 98% land acquired for bullet train project in Maharashtra: Govt
Lionel Messi plans to play on for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win
RSS-affiliated BKS warns govt of trouble if farmers demand not met on time
India's expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM
Office net absorption set to rise 50% YoY in 2023 to 40 mn sq ft: JLL study
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
UN chief to convene 'no-nonsense' climate ambition summit in Sept next year
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Pathetic law and order responsible for Saran liquor tragedy: Giriraj Singh

BJP's firebrand leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said that the Saran liquor tragedy took place due to the pathetic law and order situation in Bihar

Topics
Bihar | hooch deaths | spurious liquor

IANS  |  Patna 

giriraj singh
BJP leader Giriraj Singh

BJP's firebrand leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said that the Saran liquor tragedy took place due to the pathetic law and order situation in Bihar.

"The Chief Minister is saying "Jo Piyega Wo Marega". Keeping in view of his statement, there is no need for law and order in Bihar. The Chief Minister should close all police stations in the state," Singh added.

"People of Bihar are getting angry against Nitish Kumar due to his loose talk. If he would not agree to reviewing this liquor prohibition law and not giving compensation to the family members of the victims, he would face the consequences in future," he said.

"The way Nitish Kumar is rigid on not giving compensation to the family members of the victims, he has either become arrogant or fallen into desperation as his policies are not working for him. The manufacturing and availability of liquor is in every place in Bihar. It is like a god who is present everywhere but Nitish Kumar is unable to see it," the Union Minister added.

Nitin Nabin, former Bihar Road Construction Minister and BJP MLA, said: "Losing family members amounts to punishment and the Chief Minister is giving another punishment to them by not giving the compensation. What is the big punishment if anyone loses their family members? Instead of consoling them, you are giving punishment. People would not forgive you. They will punish you in future."

Earlier on Monday, BJP boycotted the last day of the Winter session of Bihar Assembly. They were demanding a two-minute silence in the House in mark of respect to those who died in the hooch tragedy in Saran.

As the Bihar Assembly Speaker, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary turned down the saffron party's call, the latter boycotted the session and staged a walkout from the House.

The BJP legislators stood in front of the Maha Bodhi tree inside the premises of the state Assembly and offered respect to the victims of the hooch tragedy in Saran.

--IANS

ajk/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bihar

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 09:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.