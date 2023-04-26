close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jharkhand Congress observes fast to protest against inflation, unemployment

The Jharkhand unit of Congress observed fast as part of its Jai Bharat Satyagraha' programme here on Wednesday to protest against inflation and unemployment in the country.

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Congress

Congress

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand unit of Congress observed fast as part of its Jai Bharat Satyagraha' programme here on Wednesday to protest against inflation and unemployment in the country.

State ministers Rameshwar Oraon, Badal Patralekh and Banna Gupta and many other Congress leaders assembled at Bapu Vatika at Morabadi ground in Ranchi, holding placards with Daro Mat' (Don't be afraid) written on these.

Speaking on the occasion, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said their party leader Rahul Gandhi led a 4,000 kilometre-long yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to "protest against inflation, unemployment and hate spread by the BJP" across the country

During the yatra, people told him about their sufferings.

When our leader Rahul Gandhi raised questions over inflation, unemployment and the relationship between Adani group and the BJP government in view of Hindenburg Research allegations, his membership of Lok Sabha was cancelled, Thakur said.

Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat.

The opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations of fraud and manipulation made by Hindenburg Research against Adani's companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

Also Read

India jobless rate rises in Oct led by sharp rise in rural unemployment

Growing unemployment: Battle of two parallel realities

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Rural pain pushes India's unemployment rate up to 7.7% in October: CMIE

India, EFTA member countries discuss resumption of talks for trade pact

Kochi Water Metro commences operations, over 6,500 people ride on first day

Paytm enables devotees to digital donate at Kedarnath temple via Paytm QR

World is recognising capabilities and contributions of new India: Jaishanka

Nepal to give priority to enhancing relations with both India, China

The group has denied the charge.

Thakur alleged that attempts were made to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi.

Therefore, the party was left with no option but to adopt the path of Satyagraha, he said.

The Congress leader said that they will travel across the districts from May, which is aimed at strengthening the party's organisation.

Congress leaders will reach out to the people living in the last strata of society and ask them whether they were getting the benefit of any scheme of the Centre, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Inflation Jharkhand Congress Protest unemployment

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wary of cyclone, Odisha gears up for calamity, govt to open control rooms

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
3 min read

IIFL Finance Q4 profit rises 16% to Rs 269 cr, total income at Rs 1,079 cr

The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample
1 min read

Green hydrogen player Ohmium raises $250 mn from TPG; to ramp up capacity

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

IndiGo offers to operate chartered flights under Operation Kaveri

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Standard Charted posts surprise 21% rise in profit on high interest rates

File photo of a woman walking down the stairs of the Standard Chartered headquarters in Hong Kong. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon