Jharkhand Congress observes fast to protest against inflation, unemployment

The Jharkhand unit of Congress observed fast as part of its Jai Bharat Satyagraha' programme here on Wednesday to protest against inflation and unemployment in the country.

State ministers Rameshwar Oraon, Badal Patralekh and Banna Gupta and many other Congress leaders assembled at Bapu Vatika at Morabadi ground in Ranchi, holding placards with Daro Mat' (Don't be afraid) written on these.

Speaking on the occasion, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said their party leader Rahul Gandhi led a 4,000 kilometre-long yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to "protest against inflation, unemployment and hate spread by the BJP" across the country



During the yatra, people told him about their sufferings.

When our leader Rahul Gandhi raised questions over inflation, unemployment and the relationship between Adani group and the BJP government in view of Hindenburg Research allegations, his membership of Lok Sabha was cancelled, Thakur said.

Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat.

The opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations of fraud and manipulation made by Hindenburg Research against Adani's companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

Also Read India jobless rate rises in Oct led by sharp rise in rural unemployment Growing unemployment: Battle of two parallel realities January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022 Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan Rural pain pushes India's unemployment rate up to 7.7% in October: CMIE India, EFTA member countries discuss resumption of talks for trade pact Kochi Water Metro commences operations, over 6,500 people ride on first day Paytm enables devotees to digital donate at Kedarnath temple via Paytm QR World is recognising capabilities and contributions of new India: Jaishanka Nepal to give priority to enhancing relations with both India, China

The group has denied the charge.

Thakur alleged that attempts were made to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi.

Therefore, the party was left with no option but to adopt the path of Satyagraha, he said.

The Congress leader said that they will travel across the districts from May, which is aimed at strengthening the party's organisation.

Congress leaders will reach out to the people living in the last strata of society and ask them whether they were getting the benefit of any scheme of the Centre, he added.