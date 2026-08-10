Jharkhand exam row: BJP protests outside CM residence, seeks CBI probe

BJP leaders staged a protest outside Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence here on Monday, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state.

At the sit-in led by the party's state unit chief Aditya Sahu and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, the protesters were seen raising slogans and holding up placards with demands such as "stop playing with students' future" and "recommend a CBI probe into irregularities in JPSC examination".

A police official said several BJP leaders, including Sahu and Marandi, have been detained.

On the other hand, BJP's Jharkhand unit spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo says he and several other leaders were under "house arrest" since 7 am.

The Jharkhand government said it has conceded to "98 per cent of the demands" made by the protesting job aspirants even though the agitators claimed that it was not true.

It has agreed to the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, proposed an ED probe into alleged financial irregularities in the JPSC examination and announced a fast-track court that would file charge sheets within 90 days.

Sahu alleged that the state government was "selling" the jobs of the poor students and said the protesters will get justice only when the CBI probes into the irregularities.

"The government has no courage to recommend a CBI probe, as they want to enjoy the perks of power," he alleged.

The BJP leaders alleged that the CID probe was just eyewash and the youths do not have faith in the state agency.

Nineteen people have so far been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations.