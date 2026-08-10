Jharkhand students to march in Ranchi today over exam irregularities

Student protesters are set to hold a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi today (Monday) over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations, with security arrangements tightened across the city.

The Jharkhand Police and administration have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the march, with razor fencing installed along the route near Jagannath Temple. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has also been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the state Assembly.

The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants have maintained that their key demands, including cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, investigation into alleged irregularities, and reforms to the recruitment process, have not been fully accepted by the state government.

Speaking to reporters here, student leader Ravindra Paswan said that after the second round of talks with the government, students found that the administration was claiming that most of their demands had been accepted, but key issues remained unresolved.

"We had categorised our demands into three sections--cancellation of exams, investigation, and reforms. The government did accept and fulfil the demands related to reforms. However, regarding our demands for cancellation--specifically the cancellation of all exams conducted by the TDPL agency, the JSSC-CGL exam, the PGT exam, the Excise exam, and all other exams involving Abhay Tiwari--the government has shown no willingness to agree," Paswan said.

He appealed to students across the state to participate in today's march, saying, "If you want the exams conducted by the TDPL agency cancelled and subjected to a CBI inquiry, and if you want the JSSC-CGL exam cancelled and investigated by the CBI, then please join the protest."

Paswan also assured that the protest would remain peaceful and constitutional. "If any anti-social element or unruly individual attempts to weaken or incite violence within our movement, we students will firmly oppose them and hand them over to the police," he added.

Sanjay Mehta, another student leader, said that despite multiple rounds of discussions with the government, all demands of the aspirants had not been accepted.

"Even after three rounds of talks, the government has not conceded to 100 per cent of our demands. Aspirants and supporters from all districts of Jharkhand are extending their moral support for the march to the Legislative Assembly," Mehta told reporters.

He added, "Our crucial demands are that the CGL exam must be cancelled, a CBI inquiry into the CGL matter must be conducted, the government must accept the reform model we have proposed, and it must adhere to the recruitment calendar we have suggested. If the government fails to meet even a single one of these demands, the movement will continue until they are fulfilled."

Furthermore, student leader Piyush Kumar said the government's claim that all demands had been accepted was incorrect.

"Our primary demand concerned the JSSC-CGL exam. Additionally, we had demanded an investigation into and cancellation of all examinations involving Abhay Kumar Tiwari. However, the government is only agreeing to investigate the JSSC-CGL exam linked to him," Kumar said.

"The narrative being spread that all our demands are being met is completely incorrect. We appeal to the administration not to stop people coming from various districts of the state. Our approach will be entirely non-violent and Gandhian," he added.

The protests began after the announcement of results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been staging round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in demanding transparency and accountability.

The protesters at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi have demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE and PGT examinations conducted after 2019, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, strict action against those involved, disclosure of category-wise cut-offs, OMR copies and response sheets, along with a recruitment calendar on the lines of UPSC and SSC.

Meanwhile, three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) resigned on Sunday, while the state government announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities.

However, the protesting students have continued to press for a CBI inquiry and said the Assembly march would remain peaceful.