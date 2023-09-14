Confirmation

Kejriwal to announce Delhi's winter action plan on Oct 1 to check pollution

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting with 28 departments, Rai said that 13 hotspots have been identified in Delhi and a special plan will be made for them

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will announce the winter action plan on October 1 to check pollution in the capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting with 28 departments, Rai said that 13 hotspots have been identified in Delhi and a special plan will be made for them.
"We held a meeting with 28 departments today and all have been directed to give their winter actions plans by September 25. There are 13 such hotspots that have been identified and special plan will be made for them," Rai said.
He further stated that 13 teams have been formed for the 13 hotspots and 15 points have been listed that the government will work on.
"The 15 points that we will focus on are - hotspots, stubble pollution, vehicular pollution, open garbage burning, industrial pollution, green war room, realtime apportionment study, complete ban on firecrackers, tree plantation, urban farming, eco waste park, public awareness, communication with the Centre, neighbouring states and implementation of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan)," he said.
Anticipating high pollution levels during winter, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the capital city.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) enforced a complete ban on firecracker in 2021 and 2022, and the same measure will be in force this year too, Rai had earlier said.
The ban comes ahead of the winter season, a period which has been routinely marked by a spike in air pollution over the past several years.
Despite relatively low air quality index (AQI) figures from January to August, it typically worsens during October as humidity and particulate matter accumulate in the atmosphere, the minister had said earlier.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi air pollution

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

