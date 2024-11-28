Business Standard
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests over Adani, Sambhal issues

Birla said people have chosen the MPs as their representatives to raise the genuine issue of the people but they were resorting to disrupt the proceedings of the House which is not good

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the House will 12 noon. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday amid protests by Opposition members over the Adani issue, violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and other issues.

As soon as the House met for the day, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was elected from Kerala's Wayanad in the recent bypoll, and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, who was elected from Maharashtra's Nanded, took oath as Lok Sabha MPs.

Immediately after the oath taking of the two new members, many Opposition members, including from the Congress, were on their feet as they sought to raise issues related to the allegations against the Adani Group and other issues.

 

Some members from the Congress and Samajwadi Party were in the Well while other Opposition members stood in the aisle and shouted slogans.

Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they can take up their issues later.

"I have been giving you enough opportunities to raise your issues and will continue to do so in future. But your way of systematic blockade of the proceedings is not acceptable. The issue which you want to raise has nothing to do with the country," he told the protesting members.

Birla said people have chosen the MPs as their representatives to raise the genuine issue of the people but they were resorting to disrupt the proceedings of the House which is not good.

He said there were difference of opinions in the Constituent Assembly too but those were raised in dignified manners.

Amid the din, one question was taken up.

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the House will 12 noon.

The Opposition members wanted to discuss the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Sambhal.

The Adani Group said on Wednesday that Gautam Adani, and his nephew Sagar have not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment that authorities filed in the New York court in an alleged bribery case.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

