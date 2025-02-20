Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maha Kumbh 2025: All seven planets to be seen together on February 28

Maha Kumbh 2025: All seven planets to be seen together on February 28

Maha Kumbh 2025 aligns with a rare celestial event as all seven planets-Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune-become visible on February 28

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Prayagraj: An aerial view of devotees gathered to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, during Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Maha Kumbh 2025 nears its conclusion, a rare astronomical event is unfolding in the night sky. For a limited time, all seven planets of the solar system—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—are visible together, reported India Today.
 

Rare planetary alignment in February 2025 

This planetary parade began in January 2025, with Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune already visible in the night sky. The event will culminate on February 28, 2025, when Mercury joins the lineup, bringing all seven planets into alignment on one side of the Sun.  
 
While the term ‘planetary alignment’ lacks a strict scientific definition, it commonly refers to multiple planets being visible simultaneously along the ecliptic—the apparent path of the Sun across the sky.  
 
 
This rare celestial event is adding spiritual depth to the Maha Kumbh celebrations, as many believe that such cosmic occurrences enhance spiritual energy and divine consciousness.  
 

How to see the planetary parade

 
When and where to watch:

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

'People are raising questions': Akhilesh on Mahakumbh faecal contamination

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

NGT slams UPPCB for submitting old water sample amid Maha Kumbh mela

Maha Kumbh, maha kumbh mela

Faecal coliform bacteria: What is it? How does it affect your health?

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

FIRs registered over sharing fake Kumbh video from Pakistan, says DIG

Maha Kumbh, maha kumbh mela

Centre plans more airfare oversight as Maha Kumbh Mela costs stoke ire

 
  - The best time for observation is during twilight—just after sunset or before sunrise—when the planets are positioned higher in the sky.  
 
- Five planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn—can be seen with the naked eye.  
 
- Uranus and Neptune, being farther and dimmer, will require binoculars or a telescope for proper viewing.  
 

Will this alignment happen again?   

Astronomers say, another planetary alignment will occur in mid-August 2025, when six planets will be visible in the morning sky. While Uranus and Neptune remain challenging to spot without optical aid, ideal viewing conditions and equipment can help locate them.  
 

Cosmic connection between Kumbh Mela & celestial events  

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years in Prayagraj, and every four years in Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik, is deeply connected to celestial movements.
 
The timing of this sacred festival is determined by the orbit of Jupiter, which plays a crucial role in Vedic astrology and Hindu traditions. Millions of devotees gather to bathe in the holy rivers, believing that this ritual cleanses sins and leads to spiritual liberation.  
 

More From This Section

budget

Gujarat govt presents Rs 3.70 trillion Budget, no new tax proposed

Picture credit: Facebook/ Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM live: Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta takes charge, to hold her first Cabinet meet today

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha, Chief Economic Advisor

V Anantha Nageswaran's term as CEA extended by 2 years until March 2027

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Lokayukta police files 11,000 page final report to court in Muda case

Punjab police

Punjab Police crackdown on corruption, malpractices: 52 officials dismissed

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Kumbh BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon