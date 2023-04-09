Making good citizen important than making children score good marks: Atishi

Making good citizens is more important than making children just score good marks, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

She was interacting with teachers of Delhi government schools at the closing ceremony of a five-day training programme by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to understand objectives of the 'Happiness Curriculum'.

Atishi said schools have started focussing on making children a better professional through learning the content of subjects.

"Today's school education focuses on making children a better professional through learning the content of the subjects. But rarely any attention is paid to skills that are required in everyday life. Students are not prepared properly for everyday challenges despite spending 14-15 years in studying," Atishi said.

"Making good citizens is more important than making children just score good marks," she said, highlighting Arvind Kejriwal government's vision for Delhi's education system.

Speaking about the 'Happiness Curriculum', the minister said the programme has been successful and students have been trained to become a good human beings.

"The curriculum was introduced in Delhi government schools about five years ago, and I am pleased to see that it is successful.

"Through this learning, the teachers in Delhi government schools have made it their top priority to turn children into good human beings," Atishi said.