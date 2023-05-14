close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Manipur voilence: CM, leaders rush to Delhi to discuss prevailing situation

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, accompanied by his ministerial colleagues and MLAs, on Sunday left for Delhi, where he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah

IANS Imphal
Manipur Protests

Manipur Protests

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, accompanied by his ministerial colleagues and MLAs, on Sunday left for Delhi, where he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders to discuss the prevailing situation of the state, devastated in the recent ethnic violence.

Sources close to both the government and the ruling BJP said that the Chief Minister, other ministers and state leaders were supposed to go to Delhi immediately after the ethnic violence broke out on May 3, but the Prime Minister, Home Minister, other central leaders were busy with the Karnataka Assembly elections, leading to the meetings being put off.

Power, Forest and Agriculture Minister Biswajit Singh, who is as second in command to Biren Singh, and state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi also accompanied the Chief Minister.

According to the source, the issue of the ongoing Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the Kuki militant outfits of the state is also likely to be discussed besides the ethnic violence and subsequent developments.

The Chief Minister's visit to the national capital assumes significance as the 10 tribal MLAs belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi groups indirectly demanded a "separate state" for the tribals on Friday in the wake of recent violent clashes between the non-tribal Meiteis and the tribals.

Of the 10 MLAs, five belong to the BJP, two each from Janata Dal-United and Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) and one is an Independent. The Janata Dal-United, the KPA and the independent MLAs are also part of the BJP led alliance government in Manipur.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

Pakistan braces for another tense day on Monday due to planned protest

Public accepted issues raised during 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra': Sachin Pilot

'This is not PM Modi's defeat', says Bommai after BJP loses in Karnataka

Nearly 30% of married Indian women face domestic violence, shows data

Power Ministry panel outlines roadmap to develop electricity market

Claiming the lives of around 70 people and injuring a few hundred, ethnic violence, clashes, rampant arsoning, indiscriminate vandalisation, random destruction of government and private properties broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension and protests over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land and destruction of poppy cultivation, which had led to a series of agitations in local level.

The non-tribal Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Valley areas while the tribals belonging to Naga and Kuki communities constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Manipur government's security advisor Kuldiep Singh said that since May 3, 71 people have died, among which 41 fell prey to the ethnic violence, while others died due to various other causes, including drug overdoses.

He said a total of 339 cases of attack and arsoning have been registered.

--IANS

sc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Delhi

First Published: May 14 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

ITOM trends in 2023: Here are the common challenges in cloud migration

On the road to 75 new digital banks, there will be twists and turns
2 min read

Gene mutations responsible for rare illness causing heart attack: Study

cardiovascular
4 min read

Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the country: Assam CM Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma
2 min read

Delhi records 26 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.49%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Nepal's ex-King offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi in UP's Ayodhya

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Mocha warning: Overheated Bay of Bengal fuelling a climate crisis

Cyclone Mocha
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon