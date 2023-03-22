JUST IN
Business Standard

Assam CM distributes one-time retirement benefit to Anganwadi workers

Anganwadi workers taking voluntary retirement will be given 50 per cent benefits after ten consecutive years of service

Topics
Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma | anganwadi workers

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Distributing a one-time retirement benefit to Anganwadi workers on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described them as the cornerstone of the healthcare system.

The state government has taken several schemes for the welfare of retired persons and we have also taken a decision to provide the same to Anganwadi workers, he said at a programme here.

''The Anganwadi workers are the cornerstone of our healthcare system and we are taking several measures for their overall well-being'', Sarma said.

For all those retiring at 60, Rs six lakh will be given to Anganwadi workers, Rs three lakh to small centre workers and Rs two lakh to helpers, the chief minister said.

Anganwadi workers taking voluntary retirement will be given 50 per cent benefits after ten consecutive years of service.

Fifty per cent benefits will be paid to families of workers/helpers in case of their death after ten years of service, he said.

The state government was planning to include the Anganwadi workers in the Atal Pension Scheme in the initial years of their service with the government providing a premium which will benefit them greatly, the chief minister said.

''Those workers who are nearing retirement, however, will not be able to avail this benefit and as such the government has decided to give them a one-time relief'', Sarma said.

The state government also had plans to construct 4,000 new Anganwadi centres and 1,000 facilities were set up last year, he added.

Sarma urged the Anganwadi workers to visit the centres at times even after their retirement to share their experiences with the current workforce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 18:58 IST

