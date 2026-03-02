Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mobile internet restricted in J&K amid protests over Khamenei killing

Mobile internet restricted in J&K amid protests over Khamenei killing

Kashmir - which has about 15 lakh Shias - witnessed major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama, an official said

Wifi (Photo: Unsplash)

The step was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the area (Photo: Unsplash)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 10:02 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Mobile internet speeds were throttled across Kashmir on Monday, in the wake of spontaneous protests against the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, officials said.

They said the step was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the area.

Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran. Iranian state media confirmed the same on Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning across the world, including India.

Kashmir - which has about 15 lakh Shias - witnessed major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama, an official said.

 

The protesters were seen beating their chests as they shouted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

Also Read

donald trump, Xi Jinping, US China

Khamenei's killing complicates planned summit between Trump, Xi Jinping

Iran, US Iran, Israel Iran, LNG, Strait of Hormuz

Explained: What is the Strait of Hormuz and why it is vital for oil trade

Oil-linked stocks crash amid Iran-Israel war

Oil price surge hits airlines, tyre stocks; IndiGo slides 7%, JK Tyres 16%

Anthropic's Claude Code has gone from being a side project to a billion-dollar business

US military used Claude for strikes in Iran despite Trump's criticism

US personnel, US military

Iraqi Shiite militia claims drone attack targeting US troops in Baghdad

Officials said the high-speed mobile internet has been throttled as network speeds have been curtailed across all mobile networks in the Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, the police have issued an advisory urging all media organisations and news platforms to exercise the highest level of responsibility and professionalism in their reporting.

"Please refrain from publishing unverified information, speculation, or rumours; ensure that all reports are confirmed through credible and authoritative sources before dissemination; and avoid sensational headlines that may create unnecessary panic," the advisory read.

The police said responsible and accurate reporting is essential to maintain public trust and prevent misinformation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI improves to moderate; strong winds, rising mercury likely to help

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

IMD warns of hot spell in North India; rainfall likely in northeast

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

PM Modi chairs CCS meeting; discusses West Asia situation, stranded Indians

Protesters took to the streets in various parts of India on Sunday to express outrage and grief over the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike. Lal Chowk (Photo: PTI)

Security tightened after protests in parts of Delhi over Khamenei's killing

Modi

Centre committed to ensuring honour and justice for Sikh community: PM Modi

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Jammu and Kashmir Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Internet shutdown internet service

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict