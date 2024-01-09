Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mohamed Bin Zayed's arrival very special: PM Modi welcomes UAE President

PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a two-day visit to inaugurate the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Gujarat's Mahatma Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes President of UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, at Ahmedabad airport Photo: PTI

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening to take part in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received him at the airport and the two will hold a roadshow in the city today.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials were present at the airport to welcome the UAE President.
The UAE President was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival.
Apart from the UAE President, other world leaders including Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta are attending the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a two-day visit to inaugurate the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Gujarat's Mahatma Mandir.
Upon arrival in Gujarat, PM Modi in a post shared on X stated, "Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this summit. The coming of my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed, is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat's growth and created opportunities for several people."
The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister. The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from January 10-12 in Gandhinagar.
There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's Summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.
The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi arrives in UAE for final leg of two-nation visit

India, UAE agree on trade settlement in local currencies to boost ties

PM Modi holds talks with UAE President in Abu Dhabi to boost bilateral ties

PM Modi leaves for India after concluding day-long productive visit to UAE

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Here are the top 10 highlights

DRDO launches 'Ugram', fully indigenous assault rifle for armed forces

SC upholds HC cap order on visits by prisoners' families, legal advisers

One-litre bottled water could contain about 240,000 plastic pieces: Study

Rajnath Singh holds 'fruitful discussions' with UK counterpart on security

MBBS admissions made via institutional-level counselling to stand cancelled

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies are displaying products made from world class state of the art technology. E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy & Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister UAE Vibrant Gujarat Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon