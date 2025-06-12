Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gas blowout at ONGC well in Assam's Sivasagar, emergency steps underway

Gas blowout at ONGC well in Assam's Sivasagar, emergency steps underway

No injury has been reported so far and the well has not caught fire yet

accident

Presently, the well site is under control and all emergency services have been deployed, the official said. (Photo: ANI/Representative)

Press Trust of India Sivasagar (Assam)
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A blowout took place on Thursday at a crude well of energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Assam's Sivasagar district, and it is spewing gas uncontrollably at present, officials said.

No injury has been reported so far and the well has not caught fire yet.

The incident occurred at the well no. RDS 147 of rig no SKP 135 in Rudrasagar oil field of ONGC. A private firm SK Petro Services was operating the well on behalf of the state-run Maharatna company.

According to a senior official, who is present at the site, told PTI that there is no danger currently and the company hopes to bring the well under control soon.

 

"There is an uncontrolled flow of gas. We are trying to control the well. All senior officials are at the site. We are actively mobilising all resources required for controlling the well and we hope to do it as soon as possible. Work is underway," he added.

Also Read

PremiumONGC

Crude oil price drop likely to result in earnings downgrade for ONGC

ongc

ONGC makes promising oil, gas discoveries in Mumbai offshore basin

ONGC

ONGC Q4 results: Net profit falls 35% to ₹6,448 cr on lower oil, gas prices

ONGC

ONGC shares slip 2% on posting mixed Q4 nos; PAT down 22% QoQ, Rev up 4%

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Q4 results today: IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, ONGC on May 21; see full list

Another official said that there has been no injury at the site, and the well has not caught fire yet.

"It is an old crude well and not under production. A perforation job was underway for zone transfer. It is a kind of servicing of the well. The production was supposed to start from a new zone after the perforation job.

"At the time of the incident, the logging perforation operation was going on. Suddenly gas started coming out in an uncontrolled manner immediately after the perforation, leading to the blowout," he added.

Presently, the well site is under control and all emergency services have been deployed, the official said.

"Currently, a well killing job is in progress. Some locals in the nearby areas have decided to leave their homes temporarily fearing a blast from the blowout site," he added.

This ONGC incident reminded people of the worst industrial disaster of the Northeast in 2020, when an OIL well blowout incident took the lives of three employees of the PSU major and injured several others.

Well no 5 at Baghjan in Tinsukia district spewed gas uncontrollably for 173 days since May 27 and it caught fire on June 9, 2020.

In a multi-agency effort, the damaged gas well at Baghjan in Assam was 'killed' and the blaze was fully doused on November 15, followed by the abandoning of the well on December 3, 2020 after completing all steps to control it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India pilot gave 'Mayday' call to ATC: What it means, what follows

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Ahmedabad crash LIVE news updates : Flight operations resume at Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

RPF aids rescue as railways run special trains after Ahmedabad plane crash

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Ahmedabad plane crash: Working to gather more information, says Boeing

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

How did Air India crash? Clues point to power failure, not explosion

Topics : ONGC Assam Gas leakage Accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon