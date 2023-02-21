JUST IN
Centre committed to solving Naga political issue, says Amit Shah
Unsung heroes of Arunachal to find place in school syllabus: CM Pema Khandu
Delhi-Chennai train stopped at Rajasthan after bomb hoax call, 3 detained

Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R.Chennai Central Garib Rath Express (12612), was stopped at the Dholpur station in Rajasthan for three hours, after a passenger claimed that there was a bomb on the train

Topics
rajasthan | Trains | Bomb Threat Calls

ANI  General News 

IRCTC, Trains
Other than the G2 Coach, G3 and G4 were also evacuated and the search operation was carried out at the three coaches.

Three persons were detained for allegedly spreading rumours regarding presence of a bomb in Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R.Chennai Central Garib Rath Express train late on Monday night, officials said.

As per the police, Hazrat Nizamuddin - M.G.R.Chennai Central Garib Rath Express (12612), was stopped at the Dholpur station in Rajasthan for three hours, after a passenger claimed that there was a bomb on the train.

The raised a complaint on 'Rail Madad' portal, they said.

The complainant claimed that there was a bomb in G2 Coach of the train and two other personstold him about the same.

The police along with the teams of GRP Police and RPF forces immediatly sumg into action and reached the spot and launched a search operation. The bomb disposal squad was also called on the spot for investigation.

Other than the G2 Coach, G3 and G4 were also evacuated and the search operation was carried out at the three coaches.

After over three hours of conducting searches, the police confirmed that nothing was found on the train, and the train was given clearance to go ahead.

The police detained three persons for spreading rumours about the bomb, and they will be thoroughly interrogated, said officials.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 07:44 IST

