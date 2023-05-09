Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

"Citizens can now access services from right within their WhatsApp, at their own convenience, instead of visiting local offices or waiting in long queues. This technology-led citizen engagement is tremendously helping administrations improve their response time and we are delighted with the ease and convenience this brings to our users' lives," said Ravi Garg, director of Business Messaging at Meta India.

Citizens across several Indian cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Patna, can now connect with their city municipal corporations using WhatsApp Business Platform. The company announced that using the chatbot allows citizens to access essential services like getting birth and death certificates, door-to-door garbage collection and registering complaints.