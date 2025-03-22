Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nagpur violence: 14 more held, 105 arrested so far; 3 new FIRs registered

Nagpur violence: 14 more held, 105 arrested so far; 3 new FIRs registered

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 over rumours that a "chadar" with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Curfew, Nagpur Curfew

Thirty-three police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, were injured during the violence (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 14 more persons have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nagpur earlier this week, taking the total number of arrests to 105, a senior police official has said.

According to the police, 14 persons, including 10 juveniles, were nabbed on Friday.

The official said three more FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident.

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 over rumours that a "chadar" with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, which is in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

 

"Fourteen accused were arrested from different parts of the city in connection with the riots. Three more FIRs have been registered related to the riots," Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singhal said.

Also Read

KSRTC Bus

LIVE News: Security tightened as pro-Kannada groups call Karnataka Bandh over Belagavi assault

Curfew, Nagpur Curfew

Nagpur violence: Court remands 17 accused to police custody till March 22

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Nagpur violence: Muslim leaders seek impartial probe, urge CM to meet reps

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Glorifying invaders act of treason, 'new India' won't accept it: Adityanath

Aurangzeb

Tin sheets erected on sides of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Khultabad

He said the decision to lift the curfew from some parts of the city would be made after a high-level review meeting.

Singhal, meanwhile, held a meeting at Police Bhavan in Civil Lines here to take stock of the situation.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, were injured during the violence.

Key accused Fahim Khan is among those booked for sedition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi temperature rises, may hit 40 degrees soon; AQI remains 'moderate'

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate' for fifth day as temperature rises

Justice S Muralidhar

Media must vie for independence, many being controlled: Justice Muralidhar

Amit Shah speaks in the house

'12 peace accords signed, 10.9K youth gave up arms in Northeast': Amit Shah

Scam

CBI files 3 FIRs in ₹9000-crore Noida Sports City 'scam', conducts raids

Topics : Nagpur violence Maharashtra Hindu-Muslim riots

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon