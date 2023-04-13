National Fishworkers Forum urges India, Pak PMs to release 750+ prisoners

The National Fishworkers Forum on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif to release over 750 prisoners (fisher folks) languishing in the jails of both countries.

Morbi-based Usman Ghani, the Secretary of National Fishworkers Forum, said: "We request the government to release fisher folks of both sides in the holy month of Ramzan and on the occasion of Eid. We also request that fishermen who are caught only with fishing equipment should be released... only those who have any lethal weapon should be taken in custody."

These prisoners are charged with violation of the Passport Act of the respective countries for trespassing maritime boundaries and imprisoned after trail by courts with prison sentences.

Leo Colaco, chairperson, World Forum Of Fisher People, said: "Earlier, the prison sentence used to be for a few days, a few weeks or a maximum of a month but now, the situation is so bad that fishermen who were taken into custody on October 17, 2018 are still in prison. Families don't even know if their members are alive or not. Due to the tense relationship between India and Pakistan, innocent families are suffering."

As per reports, 654 Indian fishermen are at Landi Jail in Pakistan's Karachi.

Similarly, 83 Pakistani fishermen are in various prisons in Gujarat as per the Fisher Organisation records.

A total of 118 Pakistani fishermen are in Indian jails. The fishers' arrests have been happening from 2015-16 to 2022 and many of those arrested have already served their sentences.

Pakistan-India Peoples' Forum for Peace and Democracy spokesperson Jatin Desai, who has worked closely with fishermen for decades, said: "This is a human issue and it should be dealt with accordingly. A whole family collapses when one member is arrested without his fault. Over 15 families from Diu are here to demand justice. A similar briefing is simultaneously taking place in Pakistan, right now. We have the support of Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, and South Asian Solidarity Collective."

Jayaben Baria has not seen her 21-year-old son Akshay Baria for over five years.

She told IANS: "My husband met with an accident while he was working on a ship, he can not even get up from bed. I have not seen my son in five years. I am the sole bread earner for a family of five members and life has never been tougher."

--IANS

janvi/pgh