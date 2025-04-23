Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 03:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / More flights, capped fares, food provided at Srinagar airport: Aviation min

More flights, capped fares, food provided at Srinagar airport: Aviation min

Pahalgam terror attack: Aviation Ministry assures tourists of hassle-free flight changes and cancellations. Food and water provided at Srinagar airport

Food and water provided at the airport. Extra tent set up outside for waiting passengers at Srinagar Airport

Food and water provided at the airport. Extra tent set up outside for waiting passengers at Srinagar Airport | Photo X/@RamMNK

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Wednesday announced a series of relief measures, including additional flights, capped fares, and waived cancellation charges for tourists from Srinagar. The announcement comes in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.
 
“We are constantly making efforts to ensure safe travel for tourists from Srinagar,” the minister said in a post on X. “Strict instructions have been given to airline companies to avoid fare surges. Fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels.”  "Between 6 AM and 12 PM today, Srinagar Airport handled 20 Departures with 3337 Pax," he added. 
 
 

Special flights announced from Srinagar

The minister also confirmed that in addition to four special flights announced earlier, three more flights to Delhi were added for Wednesday. These include IndiGo flights 6E 3203 and 6E 3103, and a SpiceJet service scheduled to depart at 10:30 PM.
 
All airlines operating out of Srinagar have agreed to waive rescheduling and cancellation charges in light of the situation.  ALSO READ | Pahalgam attack: Photo, sketch of terrorists released by security agencies

Also Read

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam attack LIVE news updates: Bangladesh condemns J-K attack, extends condolences

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

3 Kerala HC judges, families narrowly escape Pahalgam terror attack

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah orders special flight to bring back 40 tourists from Kashmir

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam terror attack: Bangladesh condemns 'mindless act of violence'

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam attack triggers mass cancellations of trips from eastern India

 

Food, water provided at Srinagar airport

On-ground facilities have also been enhanced. Food and water are being provided at Srinagar airport, and an additional tent has been set up to accommodate those waiting for their flights. Between 6 am and 12 pm on Wednesday, the airport handled 20 departures with a total of 3,337 passengers.
 

DGCA asks airlines to add more flights

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also issued directives to airlines to “take swift action” by adding more flights and maintaining seamless connectivity to major Indian cities. The DGCA stressed the importance of providing “uninterrupted” travel options for tourists wishing to exit the region.
 
Naidu said he is personally monitoring the situation and remains in constant contact with the Home Ministry and airline operators. “This is a time for solidarity,” he added. “We stand with every citizen and will ensure all necessary support.” 
 

Pahalgam attack hurts tourist boom in J-K

Srinagar has seen a tourism boom in recent years, with the state recording a record-breaking 23.5 million tourist visits in 2024. This includes both pilgrims and leisure travellers, alongside approximately 65,000 foreign tourists. However, Tuesday’s attack has already caused widespread cancellations, especially from eastern India, tour operators said. 
 
Aviation data from Cirium shows that Indian airlines currently operate 676 weekly flights to and from Srinagar, marking a 17 per cent year-on-year increase. The sudden surge in demand post-attack has now prompted emergency measures to ease passenger movement and maintain public calm. 
 

More From This Section

Namma Metro Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro to fine passengers for consuming chewable tobacco products

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens for one-way traffic; special train arranged

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

6 tourists from Maharashtra killed in Pahalgam attack: CM Fadnavis

Film and television institute of india, FTII

FTII Pune, SRFTI granted university status, says Education ministry

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's visit to Kanpur on April 24 cancelled after Pahalgam attack

Topics : Pahalgam attack Civil Aviation Ministry Aviation ministry Tourists Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar airport BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon