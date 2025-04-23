Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
We stand with India in times of need: Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson

We stand with India in times of need: Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson

"Israel is a friend of India. That is a constant. Friends stand with each other in times of need. And, we stand with India," he said

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard at Lal Chowk market during a strike call given by traders, transporters and other several organisations against the Pahalgam terror attacks, in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Israel is a "friend" of India and friends stand with each other in times of need," Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said on Wednesday.

Marmorstein's remarks, made during a virtual interaction with journalists, comes against the backdrop of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday in which at least 26 people, most of them tourists, died.

"Israel is a friend of India. That is a constant. Friends stand with each other in times of need. And, we stand with India," he said.

The message of solidarity with India had also come from Israel hours after the attack.

 

"Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar posted on X on Tuesday. 

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar had said on Tuesday that he was appalled by the attack.

"Sad and appalled following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir which took the lives of innocent civilians. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and our support is for the security forces in their struggle against terror," Azar had posted on X.

During the virtual interaction held over Zoom platform, Marmorstein also spoke of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Hamas is blocking, refusing any attempt to extend ceasefire," he claimed.

"Hamas must be pressed by international community to release remaining hostages, and to agree to extend ceasefire," the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

