Business Standard
Home / India News / NBCC bags Rs 263 crore contract in Kanpur from Income Tax Department

NBCC bags Rs 263 crore contract in Kanpur from Income Tax Department

The Pratyaksha Kar Bhawan will serve as a state-of-the-art office space for the Income Tax Department, enhancing administrative efficiency and providing modern facilities

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 263-crore contract in Kanpur from the Income Tax Department.

In a statement on Wednesday, NBCC (India) Limited said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Income Tax Department for construction of "Pratyaksha Kar Bhawan" along with a residential complex and multi-story training unit set up at Kheora Bangar, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The estimated value of the project is Rs 263 crore.

The Pratyaksha Kar Bhawan will serve as a state-of-the-art office space for the Income Tax Department, enhancing administrative efficiency and providing modern facilities.

Additionally, the residential complex will cater to the housing needs of the department's staff, with a variety of quarters designed to meet diverse accommodation requirements.

 

The project is set to be completed within 30 months from the start date.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar names Gautam Adani in BJP-NCP talks, sparks Opposition outrage

Marriage, Muslim marriage

Parliamentary panel to hear officials on marriage age from next week

Assam bomb

Bomb scare in Aligarh: Suspects at large, AMU authorities roped in

Railways, train

Train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 39 trains cancelled, 61 diverted

NBCC said it has also been awarded work of demolition and comprehensive design engineering, construction and furnishing of four buildings in Andheri and Malad areas of Mumbai by New India Assurance.

The value of work is approximately Rs 136 crore.

GAIL also awarded the work of planning, designing and execution of interior/fit out works for GAIL's new office at World Trade Center, New Delhi. The estimated value for this work is Rs 50 crore.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2

NBCC Q2 results: Net profit jumps 53% to Rs 125.13 cr on higher income

ESIC

HSCC gets Rs 1,322 cr worth work orders from ESIC for hospital construction

construction labour worker

NBCC arm gets Rs 1,000 crore contract to develop Gondwana University campus

NBCC

NBCC secures Rs 75 crore contract for IIIT Nagpur infra expansion

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Car Trade, SBI, Vadilal, NBCC, TVS Holdings

Topics : NBCC Income Tax department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon