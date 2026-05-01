Friday, May 01, 2026 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NCB busts narcotics ring, cocaine worth ₹1,745 cr seized in Mumbai: Shah

NCB busts narcotics ring, cocaine worth ₹1,745 cr seized in Mumbai: Shah

The seizure comes days after Salim Dola, a drug trafficker and aide of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to India from Turkiye

Amit Shah, Home Minister

This is a trailblazing example of a bottom-to-top approach where the agency traced back a smaller consignment to net a massive network: Amit Shah | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kilograms of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai.

Announcing the seizure on microblogging platform X, Shah said, "We are resolved to ruthlessly crush the narcotics cartel."  "The @narcoticsbureau has cracked down on a major international narcotics ring, seizing 349 kg of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai. This is a trailblazing example of a bottom-to-top approach where the agency traced back a smaller consignment to net a massive network. Congratulations to Team NCB for this monumental success," he said.

 

The seizure comes days after Salim Dola, a drug trafficker and aide of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to India from Turkiye.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jabalpur boat tragedy

MP cruise boat tragedy: Toll rises to 9; search ops continue at Bargi Dam

Paneer

Paneer or substitute?: Maharashtra govt mandates disclosure by restaurants

Allahabad High Court

Allahabad HC upholds land acquisition for Noida airport expansion

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

Centre notifies changes to Citizenship Rules; focus on OCI registration

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Rain, thunderstorms cool North India as heatwave persists in other regions

Topics : Amit Shah Narcotics Control Bureau Narcotics drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2026 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

H1 Visa Fraud Stocks to Watch TodayStock Market Holiday on Maharashtra DayDividend StocksHindustan Unilever Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayApartment Price in Delhi-NCR RiseQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance