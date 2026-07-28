Tuesday, July 28, 2026 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Qualcomm to raise chip prices, adding pressure on smartphone costs

Qualcomm to raise chip prices, adding pressure on smartphone costs

Qualcomm has informed customers that it will raise chip prices by a double-digit percentage from September 1, citing higher supplier costs, a move that could make smartphones and other devices more ex

Qualcomm Snapdragon C

Qualcomm says it can no longer absorb higher supplier costs, with the proposed price increase expected to affect smartphones, PCs and other connected devices.

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm has informed customers that it plans to increase prices for its products by a double-digit percentage from September 1, citing rising supplier costs, according to a Bloomberg News report.
 
The report said that Qualcomm sent a letter to customers on Friday saying the higher prices would apply to products shipped after September 1. The company said it had reached the limit of what it could absorb in terms of higher costs from suppliers and had also tried sourcing components from alternative vendors before deciding on the increase.

Who will be affected?

The biggest impact is likely to be on smartphone makers that rely on Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors. These include Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and several other Android device manufacturers. Qualcomm chips are also used in Windows PCs, wearable devices including Meta wearables, automotive systems and Internet of Things (IoT) products.
   
Manufacturers will now have to decide whether to absorb the higher chip costs or pass them on to consumers through higher retail prices.

Also Read

windmill, energy, Wind energy

L&T secures TenneT deal for Europe's 2 GW offshore wind programme

Nvidia

Nvidia forms 37-member AI safety alliance with Microsoft, SpaceX, Palantir

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

Running out of LPG? IndianOil will now deliver within 4 hours; check cities

Kanwar Yatra, Kanwariya, Kanwariyas, Kanwar

Kanwar Yatra: Vehicles banned on Delhi-Haridwar highway from Aug 4 to 12

q1 results today

Q1 results: L&T, HUL, Pfizer, Varun Beverages, and 70 more on July 28

 
The increase could therefore affect buyers of premium Android smartphones launched later this year, particularly devices that begin shipping after September.

Why is Qualcomm raising prices?

According to Bloomberg News, Qualcomm said it could no longer absorb rising supplier costs. The company also said it had explored sourcing components from new suppliers before deciding to raise prices.
 
Demand for memory chips and other key semiconductor components has surged as companies invest heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centres. That has tightened supplies across the broader electronics industry, affecting products ranging from smartphones and personal computers to vehicles.
 
Qualcomm is among the largest customers of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chipmaker. Like several other leading chip designers, including Apple and Nvidia, Qualcomm depends on TSMC's manufacturing capacity for advanced processors. Bloomberg News said TSMC continues to face strong demand as AI-driven chip production competes for manufacturing capacity, contributing to shortages of several semiconductor components.
 

More From This Section

Cognizant

Cognizant deepens Anthropic tie-up with Claude Partner Network expansionpremium

oil reserve, petroleum

India's languishing oil reserves: A decade of missed opportunitiespremium

Supreme Court

SC refuses to stay Delhi HC order in Sun Pharma-Intas trademark dispute

EV batteries

Alternate fuel penetration in Indian CVs to touch 40-45% by FY30: Icra

The UP government hopes that connecting rural belts to bigger markets through expressways will create pathways for farmers, artisans, and small manufacturers to scale up. (Photo: uPeIda.uP.gov)

Mega infra projects worth ₹47,600 crore to take wings in Uttar Pradesh

Topics : BS Web Reports semiconductor industry Qualcomm Snapdragon smartphone industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayDelhi-Haridwar Highway Vehicle BanBajaj Finance Q1 PreviewCoforge Q1 ResultsTata Chemicals Share PriceAsian Paints Q1 PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance