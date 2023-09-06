Nigerian Ministers call for higher investments, closer ties with India

Nigeria wants historic partner Indian businesses to expand their investment in the country at a time the country is experiencing fast economic growth, a panel of Nigerian Cabinet Ministers said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Commerce, Telecom and others said Africa's largest market was diversifying fast. Over 135 Indian owned and operated companies are estimated to be the second-largest employer in Nigeria after the country's federal government, according to the High Commission of India in Nigeria.

Nigerian Finance Minister Wale Edun said the government has removed multiple, confusing, inefficient foreign exchange windows and created a single foreign exchange market in the country, taken a hard line on corruption, and cleaned up the country's finances by removing a subsidy that took up 2 per cent of GDP.

Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar made a pitch for Indian medium-sized family businesses entering the Nigerian market, arguing the country has effectively cut down political and financial risks that are the main concern of such businesses.

"We have had seven successive successful elections since 1999. There have been successful transitions of power between individuals and political parties. In an unfortunate situation where a President died in office, his vice president won over one election and later lost an election," he stressed.

On the financial front, he said the country has a large number of sectoral funds that act as incentives for investment, such as the Nigerian Midstream-Downstream Gas Development Fund.

Nigerian Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Doris Uzoka-Anite said Nigerian carrier Air Peace has launched a Lagos-Mumbai flight, making India the only Asian country with a direct flight to the African country.

Business roundtable

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the first foreign leader to reach Delhi on Tuesday evening, for the G20 Summit. On Wednesday morning, he held a roundtable with Indian industrialists organised by the CII.

"The President addressed the business roundtable to discuss government policies and discussed the concessions and facilitations that the Nigerian government is ready to give to any potential investor in the country," Nigerian High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Ahmed Sule said. He added that the President has confirmed that the country of 220 million is easing business regulations.

It is estimated that Indian companies have invested around $19.3 billion in Nigeria and are active in pharmaceuticals, telecom, power and transmission, manufacturing and retailing of consumer goods, construction, and air services.

Bilateral trade stood at $11.8 billion in FY23, down from $14.9 billion in the previous year, primarily owing to lower levels of crude oil imports from Nigeria.

Stronger telecom ties

Nigeria is interested in the India stack of technologies at a time when the country is trying to digitise services and wants to deepen the ties with Indian businesses in the telecom sector, Nigerian Telecom Minister Bosun Tijani told Business Standard on the sidelines of the event.

"One of India's largest operators (Bharti Airtel) is quite big in Nigeria. Globally, it is the second-largest market for them. We are at a point now where the government wants to digitise services. We have a unique opportunity to reimagine how the entire system of government and public services are delivered digitally," he said.

Tijani revealed the Nigerian government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to enhance knowledge transfer about the India stack. The India Stack is a moniker for a set of open APIs and digital public goods introduced by the government, such as Aadhaar, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), Co-Win, DigiLocker, UMANG, and Government e-Marketplace (GeM), among others.

"There is a lot that we can learn from what you've done in India with the India stack approach, which gives a high level of openness and innovation to thrive. That's something we find extremely exciting," he added.

Telecom and information services contribute to 20 per cent of the country's GDP, and investments in the sector have shot up, the minister said.

He said the country is targeting 50 per cent fibre optic cable penetration within three years and has taken up the task of making 95 per cent of Nigerians digitally literate within the next 4-5 years.