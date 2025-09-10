Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / No fresh affidavit filed on Sabarimala, rituals strictly followed, says TDB

No fresh affidavit filed on Sabarimala, rituals strictly followed, says TDB

Noting that operations are running smoothly at the Lord Ayyappa temple, Prasanth said 54 lakh pilgrims visited the hill shrine during the last annual pilgrimage season

Sabrimala temple

The TDB president said in the past four to five years, all rituals and customs have been strictly followed at the Sabarimala temple, without any deviations | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Pathanamthitta (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Travancore Devaswom Board President P S Prasanth on Wednesday said the board's last affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court in 2016 sought to protect the traditional rituals and customs related to the entry of young women in the Sabarimala temple.

No new affidavit has been submitted since then, and the previous one is no longer relevant, he told reporters here.

Prasanth was responding to a question about whether the TDB would change its position in the apex court regarding the entry of women of menstruating age group into the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The opposition Congress and BJP have asked the TDB to clarify its stance on the issue.

 

The TDB president said in the past four to five years, all rituals and customs have been strictly followed at the Sabarimala temple, without any deviations.

"The matter is pending before the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court. As far as the TDB is concerned, the last affidavit submitted by the Board in 2016 wanted to protect the rituals and customs of the shrine in connection with the women's entry issue," he said.

Noting that operations are running smoothly at the Lord Ayyappa temple, Prasanth said 54 lakh pilgrims visited the hill shrine during the last annual pilgrimage season.

With the coordinated efforts of the government, TDB, Pandalam royal family, people's representatives and various organisations, the last pilgrimage season could be completed without any complaints, he said.

"That is our objective. The objective of the upcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam is also the same. The development of Sabarimala," Prasanth added.

The TDB president arrived at Pandalam here to invite the royal family members to the Ayyappa Sangamam organised by it in association with the state government on September 20.

In 2018, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple, ruling the restriction "unconstitutional". The verdict triggered widespread protests and remains under review by a larger bench.

The CPI(M) and the LDF government had come under severe attack from a section of Ayyappa devotees, the Congress-led alliance and the Sangh Parivar for facilitating the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sabarimala Sabarimala case Sabarimala row Sabarimala temple row Kerala

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

