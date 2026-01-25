Sunday, January 25, 2026 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / North India on alert as biting cold returns, temperatures to dip further

North India on alert as biting cold returns, temperatures to dip further

A fresh spell of cold north-westerly winds is set to lower temperatures across north and central India, with dense fog, cold wave conditions, and fresh rain and snowfall forecast

Cold conditions are not expected to remain confined to the north. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 6:58 AM IST

A marked shift in weather patterns is expected across north India on Sunday as cold north-westerly winds sweep across the plains, bringing a sharp fall in minimum temperatures. After a phase of intense rainfall and heavy snowfall in the mountains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of worsening cold conditions along with the return of dense fog in several regions.
 
The IMD said the western disturbance that triggered widespread rain and snowfall has begun moving away. As it retreats, icy winds from the snow-clad Himalayas are expected to advance into the plains, intensifying winter conditions across northern India.
 
 

Dense fog and cold wave conditions likely across North India 

Yes. The IMD has cautioned that dense to very dense fog is likely during night and early morning hours over parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, with foggy conditions also expected in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Madhya Pradesh. Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan, further worsening the chill.
 

Temperature drop forecast for central India 

Cold conditions are not expected to remain confined to the north. Central India is also likely to witness a noticeable dip in temperatures, with the IMD forecasting a fall of two to four degrees Celsius over the next few days, extending the impact of the cold spell to a wider region.
 

Fresh rain and snowfall likely in hill states 

The IMD has also indicated the likelihood of a fresh wet spell. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall may occur in some of these hill regions, while adjoining plains of northwest India and Madhya Pradesh could see light to moderate rain with strong winds. There is also a possibility of isolated hailstorm activity in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Southern India to continue seeing rainfall activity 

Southern India continues to experience a contrasting weather pattern, with rainfall activity persisting across several states. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with isolated heavy rainfall possible. Thunderstorm activity with lightning is also likely over Kerala and Mahe, keeping wet conditions in place across the region.
 

Delhi weather forecast: Fog and colder nights ahead 

Delhi is set to experience a return of biting cold and fog as cold wave conditions re-emerge after recent rainfall. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies, with shallow to moderate fog likely during the early morning hours.
 
Minimum temperatures in the national capital are expected to hover between 4–6 degrees Celsius. While the recent rain has helped improve air quality, damp conditions are likely to make the cold feel more intense for residents.

